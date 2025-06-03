Minecraft Chase the Skies update soars with Happy Ghast and epic visuals

Changes are coming to Minecraft with sky-high exploration and new snazzy upgrades.
What a great time to be a Minecraft player because soon you’ll be exploring things in your Minecraft world that you never have before the next big update, Chase the Skies, is bringing lots of features, including the newly hyped Happy Ghast flying mount. Yes a ghast you can ride! If you’ve always wanted to ride a friendly ghast while the world whizzes by below you, this will be your chance!
Meet your new ride: Happy Ghast
Unlocking the Happy Ghast will be a fun challenge. First you’ll need to get into the Nether and find a dried ghast block —they’re often found hanging near fossil structures, or you can barter with some piglins for one. If you’re feeling crafty, you can also make one with a couple of ghast tears and some soul sand.
Once you’re back in the Overworld, you’ll need to drop that block into a water source block and let it do its thing to turn into a ghastling. And don’t forget to grab those snowballs you’ve been saving! You’ll need to feed that little guy about eight snowballs to level him up to a full Happy Ghast. Once you do that, you can call your new sky buddy!
Crew tracking just got easier
The player locator bar is going to change the way we play together. It’s like a mini-map for your friends, with them as colored dots and even showing their altitude. No more “Where are you?” texts mid-game. But if you’re feeling sneaky, just crouch and slip off the radar.
Crafting just got a whole lot better
Crafting saddles has always been a pain, but now you’ll just need 3 leather and 1 iron ingot. Leads are easier too (just string, no more slimeballs). And you can leash almost anything. Mobs on a leash? Yes. Other players? Nope.
New beat, new vibe
Looting Ghouls are releasing a new music disc, and Amos Roddy has posted 5 new ambient tracks that will be in separate Overworld Biomes. And change is coming to sound: Chase the Skies is also introducing Vibrant Visuals to Minecraft. Think sharper light, darker dark, and more unsettling life.
The first release will be on Bedrock Edition on console and mobile (Java will come later).
No date yet
Mojang is leaving us all waiting on the release date for Chase the Skies, and it’s not clear if Vibrant Visuals will release the same day. And there’s talk of whether it’ll even come to Nintendo Switch 2. For now we’ll just have to wait and see when big Minecraft updates will drop.
