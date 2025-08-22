Dream11 to Shut Down-Online Gaming Bill Puts Overnight Ban on IPL Sponsor

Dream11 started its dream in Online Gaming business as Fantasy Sports company, where online cricket was promoted as a major sport for the players. Recently, Indian Premier League 2025 also had Dream11 as its one of the lead sponsors. The game seems to be over for the company after Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
Online Gaming Bill- What is it?
The bill bans all forms of RMG and this includes the skill-based or chance-based games whether promoting e-sports and educational gaming. Dream11 has been identified as a skill-based game under Article 19(1) (g) of the Indian Constitution, and this outlaws the fantasy sports category in online gaming with immediate effect. Fantasy Sports companies like Dream11 believe that Indian Fantasy Sports market, valued at 1.82 billion in 2025, was projected to touch USD 5.05 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.6%.
Dream11 Ban and the Fans- Opinion Matters
While the fantasy sports companies and RMG companies are making a big fuss about the bill and the immediate ban, the fans seem to carry a different point of view on the matter. If you will visit dream11 subreddit, you will find a totally different side of the whole game. The fans seem to be happy with the government’s decision and one of the fans has posted on the social media channel that “Good job, was looting people with BOT PLAYERS and keeping all money to company itself”. Another one says “Yes. It's over. They're not sparing "skill" based games this time.” So, looking at all these comments it looks like that the government has taken the right decision from the consumer’s perspective.
Who Will Gain from this Ban?
According to Business Standard, casual gaming studios and publishers are set to benefit from the government’s ban on real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as Dream11, Games24x7, and Mobile Premier League (MPL). The move seems to be in favor of casual, AAA titles that have mostly low complexity and shorter session lengths. These games rely on advertising and in-game purchases for making money. Popular Battle Royale games like Free Fire MAX, and other titles like Real Cricket could gain from this ban.
Dream11 and other fantasy sports are included in the category of real money games (RMG) that have been banned by the government. The intent of the government is to protect the players from such companies and to make sure that gaming is a well-organized sector where players get to play a fair game.
