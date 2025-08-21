Free Fire MAX Launches Treasure Hunt-Get 1000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds for Free

Free Fire MAX events are always interesting and rewarding, as most of the events provide the players with an opportunity to earn some exclusive rewards. Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab chapter 2 events have made the gaming platform even better than before, as every event comes with a new ninja gun skin or a ninja bundle that makes the gameplay interesting for the players. Apart from the free rewards event calendar and Luck Royale events, the gaming platform launches a much sought-after event, Top-Up Event. This event is really popular, as it allows the players to top up the stock of their in-game currency, Free Fire MAX diamonds, and in return they get some exclusive rewards. The latest top-up event will end on August 22, 2025, and it gets you an opportunity to get 1000 Free Fire MAX diamonds for free with the top-up.

Free Fire MAX Treasure Hunt Event- Release Date

The event is a part of the Free Fire MAX x Naruto crossover, and will run from 16 August, 2025, to 22 August, 2025, on the server. You need to opt for a certain top-up in order to get 1000 Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Top-Up Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, click on the diamond icon in the top-bar on your screen.

Now, in the left-hand bar menu, go to the Top-up event.

Here, you can choose the top-up you want, and then proceed further to make the payment.

Free Fire MAX Top-Up Event- Options

Here are the rewards for the available top-up options:

Top-Up 100 Diamonds- Lucky Bonus Diamond Box x 1

Top -Up 300 Diamonds- Drum Twirl

Top-Up 500- Lucky Bonus Diamond Box x 2

Top-Up 1000- Lucky Bonus Diamond Box x 5

Top-Up 1500- Thorny Rose Facepaint

Top-Up 2000- Wings of Victory x 30 days

Why is it Called the Free Fire MAX Treasure Hunt Event?

It is called the treasure hunt event because every Lucky Bonus Diamond Box has certain number of diamonds and these numbers are 1000, 100, 60, 50 and 40. So, higher the top-up, more are the chances of getting 1000 Free Fire MAX diamonds for free.

Free Fire MAX treasure hunt event will be over after sometime. The players are required to top-up diamonds in order to get their free reward.

