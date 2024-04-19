EA Sports FC 24 for PC - Get the Best Deals on FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 is a premium football simulation game designed by EA sports. Gameplay techniques of FC 24 work towards providing an immersive gaming experience by replicating the actual game with precision and intricate details. FC 24 gives the players complete freedom to compete in the game with the help of a personalized team created by the players themselves. FC 24 for PC offers excellent visual graphics and gameplay experience on your device, like you would get on an actual PlayStation or Xbox Console. The game has over 700 clubs, 19000 players and 30+ leagues for an immersive gaming experience.

EA Sports FC 24- Main Features

· Create your own team form the vast database of real-world players.

· Play the ‘Career’ game to coach and manage your team to success.

· Play the ‘Ultimate Team’ game to build your own team with the help of collected player cards.

· Availability of a PC version that supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers and also enables cross- platform gameplay.

Experience the Unique Gameplay Features of EA Sports FC 24

HyperMotionV Technology

HyperMotionV replicates the original game as it is played on the field and this is done on the basis of volumetric data collected from over 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches. This technique helps in influencing the players movements in the game.

PlayStyles Optimized by Opta

PlayStyles define an athlete, and FIFA 24 uses data from Opta and other sources to give unique capabilities to the players. This makes the game more authentic and realistic for the players.

An Enhanced Frostbite Engine

An Enhanced Frostbite Engine in FC 24 helps in delivering the game with accuracy with real, life-like details. Along with this the SAPIEN character technology helps in making the players look more realistic on the screen.

EA Sports FC 24 Download for PC- Best Deals

· EA App PC Download with G2A.com for $26.24- Click Here

· Join EA Play with a 10-hour trial for FC 24 for Rs. 399/month- Click Here

· Get FC 24 Standard Edition for PC on Amazon for Rs. 2119- Click Here

· EA Sports FC 24 Download for PC with CDKEYS for Rs. 2654.89- Click Here

Check the System Requirements to Play FC 24 on Your PC

MINIMUM:

· OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

· Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ

· Memory: 8 GB RAM

· Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

· DirectX: Version 12

· Network: Broadband Internet connection

· Storage: 100 GB available space

· Additional Notes: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

RECOMMENDED:

· OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

· Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ

· Memory: 12 GB RAM

· Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT

· DirectX: Version 12

· Network: Broadband Internet connection

· Storage: 100 GB available space

· Additional Notes: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

EA Sports FC 24 is a popular game that can be played on a variety of devices that include your PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The game comes with immersive and realistic gameplay mechanics which work together with the excellent visual graphics of the game to make it more immersive and interesting for the players.

