GTA 5 APK Download- Play GTA 5 for Free on Android and PC

GTA 5, also well-known as Grand theft Auto 5 is a game published by Rockstar North. GTA 5 is a game from the action-adventure genre of games, and as of November 2023, is presently second bestselling game of all time. GTA 5 is an open-world game with an interesting crime, drugs and reckless car driving background and the game can also be played for free on your Android device as GTA 5 PPSSPP game. GTA 5 APK Download can be done on your device for free and the game can be played with its full features for a fully immersive experience on your Android device or PC.

GTA 5- The Story

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michale De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless city of Los Santos, these three criminals should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other. GTA 5 is an intense action game with a storyline weaved around crime, robbery and reckless car driving. The game is set in the city of Los Santos and the events of the game take place five years after the events in the game Grand Theft Auto 4. The story of the game starts with the former bank robber Michael Townley and his family who have relocated to Los Santos under a new identity, after a failed robbery attempt. The boredom in Michael’s peaceful life motivates him to join hands with Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, the only other survivor of the bank robbery. The three of them join forces to rob the Union Depository and seize millions of worth of gold. This is where they get entangled with the corrupt Feds, the rival gangs and other criminals in the game.

GTA 5- The Gameplay

GTA 5 is an open-world game backed by a character driven narrative. The game involves completing various mission to move ahead in the game. GTA 5 is well-known for its crime, drugs and reckless driving gameplay elements which work together to create an intense action-oriented gameplay mechanism for the players. The players can take up the role of any of the three protagonists of the story and they can get involved in various pursuits like flying an aeroplane or helicopter, robbery, stealing or driving a car in a reckless manner, or escaping the police. NPCs are an important element of the game GTA 5 as they add to the realistic experience provided by the game, and interacting with the NPCs is an important part of the game. Players can use various weapons like guns in order to complete their missions and these weapons can be either purchased or grabbed from the NPCs or other rival gangs in the game. Additionally, the game comes with some side quests and mini games that make the game even more immersive for the players.

Steps for GTA 5 APK Download for Android

· Click on the ‘Start Download’ Link to download the Free GTA 5 APK on your device.

· Go to ‘File Manager’ on your Android device and look for the downloaded file.

· Extract the Zip File using Win Zip or WinRAR or default Windows command.

· Launch the Installer by clicking on the ‘Install’ button.

· Follow the instructions on the screen to install the game.

· Once the game is installed click on the ‘GTA 5’ game icon on the home screen to start playing the game.

Check the System Requirements for Playing GTA 5 on Your Android Device

· RAM- 2 GB

· Android Version- 5.0 and Above

Steps for GTA 5 APK Download for PC

· Click on the ‘Download for PC’ button to download GTA 5 for PC.

· Go to ‘Downloads’ on your PC and look for the GTA 5 for PC file.

· Extract the Zip File using Win Zip or WinRAR or default Windows command.

· Launch the Installer by clicking on the ‘Install’ button.

· Follow the instructions on the screen to install the game.

· Once the game is installed click on the ‘GTA 5’ game icon on the screen to start playing the game.

Check the Minimum System Requirements to Download GTA 5 APK on PC

OS- Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista 64 Bit (Nvidia Card recommended for Windows Vista)

Processor- Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600/AMD Phenom 9850

GPU- Nvidia 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB

HDD Space- 90 GB Available

Memory - 4 GB RAM

C heck the Recommended System Requirements to Download GTA 5 APK on PC

OS- Windows 10/7/8/8.1 64 Bit

Processor- Intel Core i5 3470/AMD X8 FX-835

GPU – Nvidia GTX 660/AMD HD 7870

Memory- 8 GB RAM

HDD Space- 90 GB Available

FAQ

Can GTA 5 be played as a PPSSPP game also?

Yes, GTA 5 can be played as a PPSSPP game also for free on your Android device.

Is GTA 5 available on Steam?

Yes, GTA 5 is available on Steam for PC.

GTA 5 is an intense action-oriented game with an immersive gameplay and a compelling storyline. You can now play GTA 5 on your Android device or PC for free with the help of GTA 5 APK Download for your device.

