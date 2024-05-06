F1 24 First Gameplay Trailer Revealed- Price and System Requirements

F1 24 lets you create your own dream team, in the career version of the game where you can race to win against other players in the game. EA Sports F1 24 is a racing game that lets you drive updated 2024 cars with the official lineup of your favourite 20 drivers and 10 teams. The game comes with an immersive gameplay where you feel at one with the car with authentic handling and physics, that is powered by EA Sports dynamic handling. F1 24 is a racing game, published by EA Sports company, that is well-known for its popular games like EA Sports FC 24. F1 24 showcases latest improvements in the game, where you get more control over analysing your personal driving style for a better car performance and race strategy.
F1 24 Release Date
With the release of the first official gameplay trailer for F1 24, EA Sports has confirmed the release date for F1 24 as 31st May 2024. The game will release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and for the players who want to play the game on their PC the release will take place on Steam, Epic Games and EA app. Another exciting part is that the game is now available for pre-order and if you own F1 21 or F1 22 or F1 23, then you are eligible for a 15% discount on F1 24 pre-order.
F1 24 First Gameplay Trailer
EA Sports released the first official trailer for EA Sports F1 24 on April 29th 2024. The trailer showcased three of the games updated circuits, including Silverstone, Spa, and Lusail. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the iconic Monaco Street circuit and Shanghai International circuit. Each circuit in the gameplay can be seen by the players under different weather conditions from various camera angles.
Watch the F1 24 Gameplay Trailer Here
F1 24- Gameplay Features
· The players get an opportunity to live the career of a real driver.
· EA Sports Dynamic Handling brings the most immersive and authentic driving experience ever.
· Challenge Career offers episodic competitive play with mini-Career scenarios to test a player’s skills through unique events and challenges.
F1 24 Price
Xbox
Standard Edition- Rs. 4499
Champions Edition- Rs. 5999
PlayStation
Standard Edition (PS5)- Rs. 5299
Champions Edition (PS4 and PS5)- Rs. 6399
Steam
Standard Edition- Rs. 3499
Champions Edition- Rs. 4799
Epic Store
Standard Edition- Rs. 3499
Champions Edition- 4799
EA App
Standard Edition- Rs. 3499
Champions Edition- 4799
F1 24 Windows Minimum Requirements
· OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer
· Processor (AMD): FX 4300 | VR - Ryzen 5 2600X
· Processor (Intel): Core i3-2130 | VR - Core i5-9600k
· Memory: 8GB
· Graphics Card (AMD): RX 480 (8GB) | VR - RX 590 | Ray Tracing - 6700XT
· Graphics Card (Nvidia): GTX 1060 (6GB) | VR - GTX 1660Ti | Ray Tracing - RTX 2060
· Direct X: 12 (GPU supports D3D_SHADER_MODEL_6_6)
· Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Internet connection required for online play
· Hard Drive Space: 100Gb
F1 24 Windows Recommended Requirements
· OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer
· Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600X
· Processor (Intel): Core i5-9600k
· Memory: 16GB
· Graphics Card (AMD): RX 6600XT | VR - RX 6700XT | Ray Tracing - 6800
· Graphics Card (Nvidia): RTX 2070 | VR - RTX 2070 | Ray Tracing - RTX 3070
· Direct X: 12 (GPU supports D3D_SHADER_MODEL_6_6)
· Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Internet connection required for online play
· Hard Drive Space: 100Gb
F1 24 is definitely going be an immersive game because of its improved gameplay mechanism and newly added features. The game is available for pre-order and can be played on PlayStation, Xbox and PC after the official release.
