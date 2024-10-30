FC 25 PS5 Deal of the Year-Get FC25 Ultimate Edition at 25% Off

FC 25 lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item. Right now, FC 25 Ultimate Edition is available at a price of Rs. 5,624 (25% off) for PS4 and PS5 at the PlayStation Store. The deal is available for a limited time only and the players can visit the PlayStation store to avail this FC 25 PS5 Deal.

How to Get the FC 25 PS5 Deal?

You need to visit the PlayStation Store to get the deal for your PS4 and PS5 Consoles or Click here to get the deal. The original price of FC 24 Ultimate Edition for the PS4 and PS5 Consoles is Rs. 7,499 and right now you can get the game for Rs. 5,624 (25% discount on the original price).

For the PC players there is a discount of 25% on the price of FC 25 Ultimate Edition at Steam Store. You can now get EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition on Steam for Rs. 4,499 (25% off). So, this popular EA Sports game can now be played on your favorite console or your PC at a huge discounted price.

EA Sports FC 25 Features and Gameplay

EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition comes with features like Rush, FC IQ, Football Ultimate Team, Manager and Player Career, Clubs and Unrivalled Authenticity.

Rush

Team up in 5v5 Rush, a new way to play in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with fast-paced small-sided gameplay.

FC IQ

An overhaul of tactical foundations across the game delivers greater strategic control and more realistic collective movement at the team level, while a new AI model, powered by real-world data, influences player tactics through all-new Player Roles.

Football Ultimate Team

Select your favourite Player Item and team up with friends in 5v5 Rush matches, switch up your style of play with the click of a button by employing Manager Items, and find the perfect synergies between your Player Items based on specific Player Roles.

Manager and Player Career

Live out the biggest storylines from the real-world with Live Start Points; rewrite the stories of past ICONs with today’s clubs in Player Career; and play an authentic Women’s Career experience using a club or player from the top five women’s leagues.

Clubs

Play, win, and progress with friends in more ways than ever before. Connect with club mates in your new Clubhouse and see friends’ avatars when they enter the mode, take your club to new heights with Facilities, and showcase your skills in Clubs Rush.

Unrivalled Authenticity

EA SPORTS FC 25 has the best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, with match data from the world’s top leagues powering how 19,000+ players move, play, and win in every match.

FC 25 Ultimate Edition PS5 deal is available for a limited time only and the players who really want to play the game can grab a copy of the same at a huge discounted price. The game is also available on the Steam Store at a discounted price for the PC lovers.

