Free games alert: Dead Island 2 brings zombie mayhem to your PC

This week’s Free Games drop brings zombie-killing mayhem to your library.

Want to play something crazy, fun, and free? Epic Games Store has added Dead Island 2 to its Free Games drop. Dead Island is an over-the-top zombie game that you can grab for free until May 22nd at 8:30 p.m. IST. Once you g

Free games drop heat and horror this week

Zombies in LA, and you are the problem

Dead Island 2 isn’t a survival game. Dead Island 2 is set in a broken Los Angeles, which has plenty of sunshine, palm trees, and zombies. But you’re not just surviving. You’re the slayer. You choose your hero, grab some wild weapons, and start smashing zombies in some of the best cutscenes possible.

There are six heroes to play as, each with their own skills and attitude. The wild weapons are plenty: flaming swords, electric claws, and even garden tools. It gets emotional, in a good way, and is the over-the-top game you wanted.

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, it has a mechanic to hit zombies in different ways for different effects. It’s gross and fun.

A little humor with your horror

Yes, there’s blood and gore, but Dead Island 2 also knows how to have fun. The characters are funny, the side missions are weird, and the game pokes fun at LA life. One minute you’re chopping off zombie arms, and the next you’re helping someone find their lost influencer gear.

The main story has some weird and silly people, but there’s enough mystery to keep it interesting. You’ll move from beaches to movie sets to gym rooftops and always find new chaos.

Play with friends for extra fun

Dead Island 2 is fun solo but even more so with friends. You can play with two others to clear missions, collect loot, and laugh at the madness. Everyone shares the progress, so it’s great for short or long play sessions.

It’s easy to jump in, and every game feels different.

How to get Dead Island 2 for free

Getting it is easy:

Go to the Epic Games Store website or open the Epic launcher. Log in or sign up for a free account. Go to the Free Games section. Click on Dead Island 2 and hit “Get” before May 22 at 8:30 PM IST.

Once you add it to your library, you can download and play it anytime.

Other Free Games This Week

• Happy Game: A creepy but cool puzzle adventure that looks like a cartoon and plays like a nightmare. Free until May 22.

• Next free game drops May 23: Be on the lookout for the next surprise.

Why These Free Games Are Worth It

These games don’t ask for your money and your entire weekend. You can jump in, play for an hour, and still have a good time. Dead Island 2 is a big-budget game; it has fun gameplay, it has funny moments, and it has a lot of action. It’s not often you get a full AAA game for FREE.

So go, download and smash some zombies. You have nothing to lose—except for maybe your mind.



