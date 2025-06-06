Free games everywhere June delivers a bonanza for PC and console gamers



From Epic’s big drop to Steam’s indie cuteness and Prime Gaming’s hidden gems, here’s everything you can get this month for free and without spending a dollar.

June is a big month for gamers. If you’re on PC or console, all four major platforms have another batch of games out this month. Epic Games, Amazon Prime Gaming, Steam, and Xbox have a lot of games and something for every kind of gamer. Whether you like stylish shooters or puzzle-based co-op games, cute, chill garden sims, or dungeon crawlers, there are so many free games to add to your digital collection.

Free games everywhere June

Epic Games starts with Deathloop and a bunch of others

Free until June 12, 20:30 IST

Epic Games Store kicks off this month’s freebies with Deathloop, a time-looping first-person shooter from the creators of Dishonored, in a retro-futuristic world where the premise is you’re stuck in a time loop where every “death” is a clue.

Currently free:

• Ogu and the Secret Forest, a hand-drawn platformer with wacky characters

• Two Point Hospital, coming soon, lets you build your own ridiculous, chaotic medical empire.

All titles are yours to keep once claimed. No subscriptions are needed, and you are not required to download them immediately.

Prime Gaming shares nine games and cloud-streaming options

Amazon Prime Gaming has nine titles for June. These are a mix of retro nostalgia, experimental indies, and well-known franchises.

Now available

Mordheim: City of the Damned (tactical RPG in the Warhammer universe)

The Abandoned Planet (retro point-and-click adventure)

June 12

Station to Station (railway building sim with a cozy feel)

Death Squared (co-op puzzle game with lasers)

June 19

Dark Envoy (steampunk RPG)

Fate: Undiscovered Realms (classic dungeon crawling in pixel art)

June 26

Thief: Deadly Shadows (stealth immersive sim)

Jupiter Hell (roguelike shooter with turn-based gameplay)

Gallery of Things: Reveries (hidden object puzzler with surreal Dada art themes)

All are available on GOG, Legacy Games, or the Amazon Games app. You can keep them forever once claimed.

On Luna Cloud Channel

Prime members can also stream games this month, including

Batman: Arkham Knight

Lego DC Super-Villains

Ultrakill

Fallout: New Vegas

Trackmania Starter Access

This includes action and casual games, all playable on compatible devices through Luna.

Steam’s free games are comfort and chaos

Steam has added eight free games for the month. These are plant sims to horror games.

Highlights:

Guncaster— Fast-paced arena shooter where magic meets mayhem

Kuafu Chases the Sun— Mythology-inspired parkour adventure

NIJICA— Multiplayer card battler with a Japanese twist

Catgirl— Quirky RPG with mini-games and original soundtrack

Invasive Species— Tower defense game set in a greenhouse

Pocket Garden— No-pressure sandbox garden builder

Fisher Man— Relaxed fishing sim with simple quests

Angvik: Returns—2D action-platformer with pixel art

All are free and available now on the Steam store.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers get a weekend trial

Between June 5 and June 8, Xbox’s Free Play Days gives subscribers temporary access to three big games. Available on all tiers of Game Pass.

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2—Build your own fighters in the DBZ universe.

• Hell Let Loose—Tactical post-World War II shooter with massive online battles.

• A Little To The Left—Relaxing puzzle game about arranging and organizing.

Each game is fully playable during the free period. If you want to keep playing after the trial, each game is discounted, and Hell Let Loose is in the standard Game Pass library.

June is stacked across every platform

If you have a PC, a console, or just a web browser, there’s no excuse to miss out this month. There are over 20 games to claim across stealth, strategy, shooters, and slice-of-life simulators. There’s something for every kind of gamer.

Just make sure to check and source the games you’re eligible for and claim them before they disappear. This is one month where playing smart means playing for free.

