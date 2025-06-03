Valorant Mobile debuts in China with elite-only access and high device demands

The mobile version of this tactical shooter will go into beta in June for flagship phones and exclusive content.

Riot Games has just started its first closed beta for Valorant Mobile, and it’s making waves in the mobile gaming space as players in China will be able to play the mobile version of Valorant, the tactical first-person shooter, starting June 12, 2025! But phone-only players may not be eligible to join, as Riot is setting the technical requirements to access the beta test quite high. Clearly Riot wants to get a foothold in the mobile gaming space and is planning to do so with a top-notch experience from the get-go with the mobile version of Valorant.

Valorant’s mobile debut has strict entry criteria

In this case, Riot is calling this closed beta test Omega. The beta test, co-developed with Tencent’s Lightspeed Studios, is by invite only, and pre-registration is already available on the iOS App Store and Huawei App Store. For now, the beta test is an additional layer of quality assurance for Riot’s mobile adaptations, but the one-month battle arena is also a testing ground for the high-end mobile devices that the game is targeting with a full release on November 25, 2025.

The hardware requirements paint a clear picture. This is not your average mobile shooter. Minimum device specs for Android begin with Snapdragon 450 processors and 3 GB RAM, while iOS users need at least an A9 chip and 2 GB RAM. For those aiming at the best competitive performance, the bar climbs to Snapdragon 778G and Apple’s A15 chip, with 8 GB and 6 GB RAM, respectively.

Android specs

Min: Android 5, Snapdragon 450 / MT6763T / Kirin 710, 3 GB RAM, 8 GB storage

Rec: Android 9, Snapdragon 480 / Dimensity 720 / Kirin 810, 6 GB RAM

Best Competitive: Android 11, Snapdragon 778G / Dimensity 1000 / Kirin 985, 8 GB RAM

iOS specs

Min: iOS 12, A9 chip, 2 GB RAM

Rec: iOS 12, A12 chip, 3 GB RAM

Best Competitive: iOS 15, A15 chip, 6 GB RAM

This performance-first approach is similar to the PC version. It prioritizes precision, responsiveness, and low latency over broad device support, at least for now.

Not just a port but a mobile-first reinvention

Riot is building more than just a port of the PC experience. Early info suggests mobile-only features including

Built-in replay system for analyzing matches

MVP animations and post-match highlights

Integrated stat tracker (no external apps needed)

Short-form video-sharing platform like TikTok

Global chat for cross-region interaction

These features could make Valorant Mobile stand out from the PC version and set the bar for mobile competitive shooters. The developers are betting big that players on the go want more than just touch-friendly controls. They want the full tactical experience with a social layer built in.

A China-first with global implications

Riot has said broader testing will start in a couple of months, so this China-only beta has to be considered a warm-up for global launch. With Lightspeed Studios (the same developer that did PUBG Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift) co-leading the development, I wouldn’t worry about this being vaporware.

For players outside of China, this means two things. First, keep an eye out for regional announcements. Second, start checking your device specs. If this test is any indication, only high-end phones will get first dibs.

There’s a lot of drill in the mobile FPS genre, but it’s got a lot of bang already. Valorant Mobile comes out swinging, in every sense of the word. For now it’s China only. Soon it may be global. Just make sure your phone can run it.

