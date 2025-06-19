From manga to mayhem Kaiju No. 8 game demo makes explosive debut at Anime Expo

Monsters, mechas, and mayhem are coming to the show floor this July.

Kaiju No. 8 is a sweet-looking video game and is making its first public appearance at Anime Expo 2025 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The demo will be available at the four-day event from July 4 to 7, and it’s a big deal for fans who want to get in on the series beyond manga panels and anime screens.

From page to playable: fandom is driving the transition

Kaiju No. 8 the manga and the anime by Naoya Matsumoto has had a huge global following since it launched. It’s military action, kaiju horror, and grounded storytelling to get an emotional response. It was a big hit after the anime dropped in 2024. The game isn’t just a surprise or an extended adaptation; for fans it’s the next step in getting more involved.

Gameplay details are still under wraps, but for Anime Expo fans, you’ll be the first to get your hands on it. The demo will likely showcase combat, visuals, and maybe some kaiju transformations in-game.

What we know so far

The studio behind the game has not been announced. But big anime game developers like Bandai Namco or Spike Chunsoft are likely possibilities. The game will be action-packed with deep storytelling.

Players will probably get to join the Defense Force, the elite team that kills kaiju. Kafka Hibino, the protagonist who becomes a kaiju himself, will probably be a playable character. Whether the game will be mission-based or open world is unknown.

Expo excitement beyond the demo

Anime Expo is the largest anime convention in North America and a hotbed for big announcements across anime, manga, and gaming. A Kaiju No. 8 demo fits the event’s track record of exclusive reveals and fan experiences. Themed booths, cosplay competitions, and developer Q&As are likely.

For fans, this will be the first time to interact with the Kaiju No. 8 universe in a playable form. Since the anime only launched a year ago, the demo might be a preview of a full game coming out in late 2025 or early 2026.

Next hurdle for a growing franchise

The jump to gaming is just one part of a bigger expansion plan for the franchise. If the demo is well received, Kaiju No. 8 will be another anime to join the growing list of properties that have successfully made the transition to gaming.

Franchises like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan have proven that with the right mix of fun gameplay and story, adaptations can be an art form in themselves. But Kaiju No. 8’s challenge will be to incorporate the intensity and emotion of the original while balancing replayability and reasonable gameplay mechanics.

Kaiju No. 8 game demo to debut at Anime Expo 2025

The Kaiju No. 8 game demo at Anime Expo 2025 is more than just another game preview. It’s a test of how a manga-based story can adapt to an interactive form while the anime is fresh in people’s minds and a parent of a growing fan base.

Expect a parade of monsters, chaos, and long lines at the demo booth, so July 2025 is going to be a wild month for fans.

