No fillers only fire The 5 best anime games on PS5 right now

You’ve seen the shows. Now swing the swords, throw the jutsu, and live the arcs. These PS5 anime games are more than just eye candy—they have real gameplay, real stories, and yes, real chaos. From old-school rivalries to crazy energy blasts or turn-based heartache at 100% chance to break your heart—this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Here are five anime games that not only take the franchise—they advance it.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Core Gameplay & Features:

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" is one of the most recognizable megagames, leveling up turn-based RPGs through expressive animation inspired by the Belle Époque era in France. You play as Expedition 33 and will work alongside a team of well-meaning heroes to stop the Paintress—a god-like being that every year, for eternity, literally erases a person from existence by painting their age on a monolith. Turn-based combat is tactical. Complexity rebuffs simplicity. Timing is everything in the real-time mechanics, pressing buttons for damage and buffs, dodging, and parrying.

Graphics & Storyline:

Lumière is a gorgeous, surreal gothic magic, overflowing with melodrama and emotional depth. It deals with big themes of loss, hope, and existential dread with a cast of really complex and real characters and voice acting from Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis.

What Makes It Unique:

• Real-time combat in a turn-based system

• Beautiful, painterly, and atmospheric visuals inspired by early 20th-century European design

• Philosophical story beats about mortality and memory

• High replay value with different classes of secrets, character narratives, and multi-layered quests

Why You Should Be Excited:

If you’re looking for a turn-based RPG that’s all about atmosphere and story, then “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” will probably break you—hopefully in the best way.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Core Gameplay & Features:

Play as Soul Reapers in a 3D arena fighter with fast-paced combat, swordplay, and spiritual energy mechanics. Each character has unique Bankai powers and movement styles, so fights feel different depending on who you choose.

Graphics & Storyline:

Faithful to Tite Kubo’s art style, “Rebirth of Souls” has crisp animations, energy flares, and a soundtrack that gets louder with each hit. Environments are from fan-favorite arcs and change during battle.

What Makes It Unique:

Momentum-based swordplay mechanics

Character abilities tied to canon powers

Arenas from the anime’s most iconic battles

Classic vs. new-gen characters in one roster

Why You Should Be Excited:

This isn’t just fan service—it’s the “Bleach” fighting game fans have been waiting for. Whether you’re going full-on Ichigo or Byakuya flow, this is your Bankai moment.

Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Core Gameplay & Features:

This all-in-one Storm series entry has streamlined combat and a roster of over 130 characters across the “Naruto,” “Shippuden,” and “Boruto” timelines. Offline and online modes support quick duels and ranked grinding.

Graphics & Storyline:

The cinematic direction has improved with smoother transitions between story and fight scenes. The game retells Naruto and Sasuke’s arc and adds a new Boruto storyline exclusive to the game.

What Makes It Unique:

Biggest roster ever in a “Naruto” game

Combat scales with skill.

High replay value with new missions and DLC

Visuals and jutsu animations recreated frame by frame from the anime

Why You Should Be Excited:

Ever wanted to throw Chidori at your best friend, betray a nation, and then save it—again—this game has you covered. It’s loud, nostalgic, and still sharp under the surface.

Persona 3 Reload

Core Gameplay & Features:

A full rework of the 2006 classic, “Persona 3 Reload” puts you in the shoes of a high school student fighting supernatural forces during the hidden Dark Hour. Turn-based combat with elemental strategy and daytime life sim elements that affect your night battles.

Graphics & Storyline:

New character models, a redesigned UI, and 60 FPS performances bring a story already full of emotion and tragedy to life. The tone is the same, now in HD with new voice lines and cutscenes.

What Makes It Unique:

Dungeon crawling and social links

Tactical turn-based combat with elemental weaknesses

Heavy story with character development

The foundation of the entire “Persona” series

Why You Should Be Stoked:

It’s not a remake; it’s a glow-up of one of the most emotional JRPGs of all time. Newbie or fan, this one goes deep.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Core Gameplay & Features:

A spiritual successor to "Budokai Tenkaichi 3," "Sparking! Zero" throws out balance and goes for full-on 3D anime warfare. You're going to see ki blasts, aerial chases, massive ultimates, and battles that shake the whole battlefield.

Graphics & Storyline:

Made specifically for PS5, the title uses a custom engine to support destructible environments, high-speed action, and seamless transitions. No campaign details yet, but expect lots of dramatic matchups.

What Makes It Unique:

• Free-flight 3D combat across huge destructible stages

• Cinematic ultimates that change the fight space

• Huge roster with old and alternate forms

• Fan-first design, with totally unapologetic scale and spectacle

Why You Should Be Excited?

You don't go into "Sparking! Zero" for subtlety. You go into it to throw a Spirit Bomb across a mountain range—and scream while you're doing it.

Final Round

Whether it's slow-burn tragedy, slow-burn tactical teamwork, slow-burn showdowns, or slow-burn split-screen shenanigans, these PS5 anime games are not just eye candy but pack a punch. This is peak crossover energy for anime fans and gamers alike, from philosophical RPGs to genre-defining fighters.

🎮 Fire up that console. Your anime arc is starting now!

