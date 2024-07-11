Get Once Human game on Steam: Check ratings & details

Once Human exemplifies a game with a mixed launch experience, on one side, the player count is soaring, with each update revealing new highs, and on the other hand, Steam reviews are steadily declining, painting a less favorable picture. This contrast of positive and negative feedback makes "Once Human" a prime example of a launch that has seen both success and challenges simultaneously.

Currently, "Once Human" boasts nearly 60,000 users, an impressive figure for any survival game. This player count surpasses other notable titles like "Soulmask," which, despite its success, peaked at 46,833 players. However, "Once Human" still has a considerable way to go before it reaches the heights of "Sons of the Forest" or "V Rising," both of which have achieved peaks in the hundreds of thousands. Nonetheless, the game's strong start is not entirely surprising given the high level of anticipation before its release.

Once Human Game Complaints and Issues

Despite the growing player base, "Once Human" is facing significant criticism, resulting in a "mostly negative" review score on Steam. Several key issues have been highlighted by the community:

Controller Support

The most notable issue is the lack of controller support at launch, which was previously promised by the development team on social media. Due to technical difficulties, this feature is currently unavailable, leaving players with only the mouse and keyboard as input options.

Limitations

Another major complaint revolves around the inability to rebind all keys. One player expressed frustration on the Steam discussion forum, stating, "I do not like having the spacebar as my jump, but if I rebind it to another key, I can’t bind the 'linked' tasks to the same key and have to assign each one to a different key instead." This issue is even more problematic for non-QWERTY keyboard users.

Account Restrictions

The most significant issue reported is the restriction of only being able to create one character per account, with no option to delete characters. This limitation prevents players from starting over or switching servers. A highly-rated review states, "Can't delete a character. Who thought this was a great idea? And you can’t switch servers." Another review echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the frustration of being unable to manage multiple characters or servers.

Despite these challenges, "Once Human" continues to attract new players, with its concurrent player count steadily rising. Get to the Steam platform and download "Once Human" for free.

