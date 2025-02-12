God Hand PPSSPP Game Download- Play the Game on Your Android Device

God Hand is a video game developed by Clover Studio and published by Capcom for the PlayStation 2 console. The game was released in the year 2006 in Japan and in the year 2007 in the North American region. God Hand is an action game that features Western and Japanese-themed comedy, with over-the-top characters and storyline events. The retro game can now be played on your Android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator download, which allows you to run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File for the game on your device.

Advertisment

God Hand PPSSPP- Story and Gameplay

The storyline of God Hand reveals that a long time ago, a fallen angel became the Demon King Angra, and he made an attempt to destroy the world of humans using an army of demons and spectres. Angra was ultimately defeated by a man holding the power of Gods within his arms, and that man was given the title of ‘God Hand’ by the people whom he saved. Gene, a twenty-three-year-old fighter is the protagonist of the game. He is the one with two God Hands, and is sought after by a group of demons. The game's primary antagonists are the Four Devas, which is a society attempting to resurrect Angra and take over the world. The gameplay involves an intense action game, where the player moves in all directions, and while moving he attacks with the face buttons and uses special moves. The players play the role of the character ‘Gene’, and use a manual button to jump up ladders, pick up items, and use special attacks that can only be used when the army is tired. The game has over one hundred moves and the players can choose from a basic jab and punches to drunken-style martial arts.

God Hand PPSSPP File Details

Advertisment

Name- God Hand PPSSPP

God Hand PPSSPP Size- 200 MB

Steps to Download God Hand PPSSPP Game on Your Android Device

Click on the Download button of the God Hand PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)-Click Here.

Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded God Hand compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘God Hand’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Advertisment

Check the System Requirements for Playing God Hand PPSSPP Game on Your Android Device

RAM- 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Storage- 16 GB

16 GB Android Version- 7 or Higher

FAQ

Advertisment

Can God Hand be played as a PPSSPP game?

Yes, God Hand can be played as a PPSSPP game with the help of PPSSPP emulator download. PPSSPP emulator helps you to run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your Android device.

What is the file size of God Hand PPSSPP Game?

Advertisment

God Hand PPSSPP Game file size is 200 MB.

God Hand is a retro game, but the game is still popular. You can now download the PPSSPP emulator and play the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your Android device.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android

GTA San Andreas PPSSPP Game Download-Play for Free on Android

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game- Play on Android

Advertisment

EA Sports FC 24 PPSSPP Download- Play on Android