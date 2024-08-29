GTA San Andreas PPSSPP Game Download-Play for Free on Android

GTA San Andreas is an action-adventure game from the GTA editions. GTA San Andreas was released on October 26, 2004, for PlayStation 2 and in the year 2005 for Xbox and Windows PC. The game is playable on Android for free with the help of PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File download for the game. To run the downloaded file on your Android device, you need to download the PPSSPP emulator for running PSP games on the device.

Advertisment

GTA San Andreas- The Story

GTA San Andreas game revolves around the story of Carl Johnson, who has escaped from the pressures of life in Los santos, San Andreas, almost 5 years back. San Andreas is a haven for drugs, crime, and corruption and this is the driving force behind Carl Johnson’s move from the city. The city is so horrifying that even the film stars and the millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, the time has come for him to go back the city, where his only motive is to save his family from falling apart. To do this he has to face various challenges and take over the streets of Los Santos, San Andreas on his own.

GTA San Andreas- Gameplay

Advertisment

Just like other GTA series games GTA San Andreas also comes with its own set of missions, and the players get to explore the vast open world of Los Santos. The players need to complete certain missions to move ahead in the game, and the game offers 70 hours of gameplay. There are various other activities in the game like sports which include Basketball and NPC interaction to keep the gameplay interesting. There are 100 missions in GTA San Andreas (101 including the opening sequence), which make it the GTA Editions single player title with most options. To complete their missions in GTA San Andreas, the players will have access to 38 different weapons and 3 special items. All the weapons in GTA San Andreas, except the Rifle, come with an auto aiming system.

GTA San Andreas PPSSPP File Details

· Name- GTA San Andreas

Advertisment

· Publisher- Rockstar Games

· Genre- Action-adventure

· Size- 1.76 GB

Advertisment

· Version-2.3

Steps to Download GTA San Andreas PPSSPP games on Your Android Device

· Click on the Download button of the GTA San Andreas PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

Advertisment

· Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

· Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

· Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Advertisment

· Now, move the downloaded GTA San Andreas compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

· Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

· Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘GTA San Andreas’ on your device.

Advertisment

· Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

GTA San Andreas PPSSPP Game Features

· GTA San Andreas PPSSPP game is fully adapted for mobile devices, as it comes with an intuitive control system. The players can choose from the three controls offered by the game and also customize them according to their needs.

· The PPSSPP game offers high resolution graphics and visuals.

· GTA San Andreas PPSSPP game comes with cloud save option. So, the players can save their progress anytime and also play across various mobile devices.

System Requirements for Playing GTA San Andreas on Android

OS : Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher

: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher Processor : Dual-core 1.0 GHz

: Dual-core 1.0 GHz RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : At least 2.5 GB of free space

: At least 2.5 GB of free space Graphics: Adreno 220 or equivalent

FAQ

Can I play GTA San Andreas on an Android device?

Yes, you can play GTA San Andreas on your android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator download. PPSSPP emulator runs the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip file for the game on your android device.

GTA San Andreas has how many hours of gameplay?

GTA San Andreas has almost 70 hours of gameplay.

GTA San Andreas is a popular action-adventure game from the GTA series. The game can be easily played on your Android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator download for your Android device.

Also Read:

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 4 PPSSPP Game Download-Play on Android (pcquest.com)

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game- Play on Android (pcquest.com)

God of War 3 PPSSPP Game- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)