God of War Ragnarok and GTA 5 PS5 Deals- Grab the PS Store Spring Sale

PS5 games like God of War Ragnarok and Baldur’s Gate 3 have proven their excellence in terms of excellent graphics, visual effects and immersive gameplay experience. The games are extremely popular not only because of their technical and visual effects, but also their unique and compelling storyline that keeps the players engaged with the entire series of the games like the well known God of War series. PS5 games are absolutely stunning, as they provide a unique gameplay experience to the users with the help of features like Haptic Feedback, excellent visual graphics, compelling storyline, and realistic gameplay mechanism. Recently, PlayStation Store has launched a fresh catalogue for deals on PS4 and PS5 games, and the PS5 deals include popular games like God of war Ragnarok and GTA 5.

Here are Best Deals on PS5 Games in the PS5 Spring Sale Games Catalogue

God of War Ragnarok (PS4 and PS5)

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Get God of War Ragnarok for Rs. 3099 on the PlayStation Store for PS5 (Save 38%)- Get the Deal

Get God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 3695 on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 (Save 34%)- Get the Deal

Get God of War Ragnarok for Rs. 2279 on the PlayStation Store for PS4 (Save 43%)- Get the Deal

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Greek mythology has been an inspiration for a lot of Hollywood movies, and the game God of War gets its origin from the same source. In the game God of War, the players get to control the protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains. The combat against the enemies of Kratos requires a combination of magic and physical attacks, and various advanced movements like running, jumping, climbing, and swimming.

Get God of War Deluxe Digital Edition for Rs.999 on the PlayStation Store for PS4 (Save 50%)- Get the Deal.

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5)

The game Grand Theft Auto 5 revolves around the three main protagonists of the story a young street hustler, a terrifying psychopath and a retired bank robber who find themselves entangled with some of the most dangerous and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. The three protagonists are: Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa a former bank robber and Franklin a young street hustler. In order to survive and succeed in this dangerous world the main characters in the GTA 5 story have to pull off a series of dangerous heists and what makes the mission difficult is that they have no none to trust- not even each other.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1399 on the PlayStation Store for PS5 (Save 50%)- Get the Deal

Get GTA Online for Rs. 749 on the PlayStation Store for PS5 (Save 50%)- Get the Deal

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle (PS4) for Rs. 1596 (Save 60%)- Get the Deal

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle (PS4) for Rs. 1345 (Save 55%)- Get the Deal

Get GTA 5 for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1319 (Save 67%)- Get the Deal

Baldur’s Gate (PS4)

Get Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions for Rs. 991 for PS4 on PlayStation Store (Save 69%)- Get the Deal

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 and PS5)

Get Gran Turismo 7 for Rs. 3,099 for PS5 (Save 38%)- Get the Deal

Get Gran Turismo 7 for Rs. 2,279 for PS4 (Save 43%)- Get the Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Get (UPGRADE) PS4 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT for Rs. 832 for PS4 (Save 50%)- Get the Deal

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4 and PS5)

Get Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 2,649 for PS4 and PS5 (Save 50%)- Get the Deal

Ark Survival Ascended (PS5)

Get ARK: Survival Ascended for Rs. 2,199 for PS5 (Save 20%)- Get the Deal

Most of the popular PS5 games are available at a very affordable during the Spring Sale on the PlayStation Store. Most of these deals will be available till the 25th of April 2024 only, and the games being offered in the deals are some of the best ones from the collection of PS5 games.

