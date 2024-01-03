God of War 1 PPSSPP Game- Play the Game Android Device

God of war PPSSPP games is one of the oldest PlayStation 2 game and was released by Sony in the year 2005. The game belongs to the action- adventure genre and has been the preferred choice of many gamers across the world. God of War comes with stunning visuals, exciting gameplay and an interesting storyline and is one of the most popular action- adventure game for Android.

God of War 1- The Game

Greek mythology has been an inspiration for a lot of Hollywood movies, and the game God of War gets its origin from the same source. In the game God of war, the players get to control the protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains.

God of War 1- The Combat

The combat against the enemies of Kratos requires a combination of magic and physical attacks, and various advanced movements like running, jumping, climbing, and swimming. The huge popularity of the game God of war motivated Sony to come out with the sequels of the game in the form of God of War 2 (2007), God of War 3 (2010), and the latest addition in the series in the form of God of War, Ragnarok (2022). There are a total of 8 games in the series ‘God of War’.

Steps to Download God of War PPSSPP Games

First Download God of War PSP ISO (compressed for Android)- Click Here

(compressed for Android)- Click Here Now, Download and Install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

from the Google Play Store- Click Here Then purchase and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator for Android from the Google Play Store- Click Here

from the Google Play Store- Click Here Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded God of War PSP Game ISO File to your SD card.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator app and locate the game ‘God of War’.

Now, click on the game to start playing the game on your Android device.

What are the system requirements for playing God of War on Android

The system requirements for playing God of war on Android are:

Android- 5.1 or above.

RAM- 2GB.

Processor- Snapdragon 400

FAQ

What is the Download size of God of War PPSSPP games?

The download size God of war PPSSPP is 100 MB.

What is the size of the ISO file for God of War PPSSPP Games?

The size of the ISO file for God of War PPSSPP games is greater than 1 gigabyte.

What are the specifications of the God of War PPSSPP games?

Size- 196 MB Developer- Santa Monica Studio Platform- Android PPSSPP

Genre- Action Adventure

How many games are there in God of war Series?

There are 8 games in the God of War Series.

God of War is the first game in the God of War series and the game is still loved by the gamers across the world. The game comes with customizable 3D graphics and a cinematic camera, and this makes it a popular game in the action- adventure genre.

