GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for February 26 to March 4, 2026-New Car and 3X GTA$

GTA Online weekly update for the week February 26 to March 4 has been launched and the update brings new car, 3X GTA$ on Drift Races, and 2X GTA$ on Weed Sell Missions. The new GTA Online Weekly update lets you slide into wins with the new, surprisingly powerful Shitzu Keitora eligible for Drift Tuning alongside three existing rides. This week's Drift Event brings 3x GTA$ and RP on Drift Races, 5x LS Car Meet Rep, the Manga Classic livery for the Drift Annis Euros, a claimable Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle, and more.
Also, you can, claim a GTA$500,000 Twitch Drop by watching a special Community Series of top Japanese-made racing tracks.
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Participate in 3 Drift Races to earn the Bright Manor Racing Suit and GTA$100,000
GTA Online Weekly Update- What’s New?
- New Vehicle: Shitzu Keitora
- Drift Tuning now available for the Übermacht Sentinel XS, Vapid Dominator GT, Dinka RT3000, plus the new Shitzu Keitora
Community Series Twitch Drops
- Watch top Japanese streamers take on Races made by Japanese creators in the Community Race Series to receive up to GTA$500,000 and the Street Samurai livery for the Dinka Blista Kanjo
Drift Week Bonuses
- Complete a Drift Race in the Annis Euros to receive the Manga Classic livery (within 72 hours)
- Complete any Auto Shop Robbery Contract to receive GTA$300,000 (within 72 hours)
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Drift Races (6X for GTA+ Members)
- 5X LS Car Meet Rep
- 4X GTA$ and RP on Exotic Exports
- 2X GTA$ on Weed Sell Missions (Biker Weed Farms and Nightclub Organic Produce)
- 2X GTA$ and RP on Sumo (Remix)
Lunar New Year Celebration
- Log in to receive the Red Year of the Horse Tee
- 3X GTA$ and RP on all Lunar New Year Stunt Races (6X for GTA+ Members)
- Yuanbao Collectibles Return
- 100% Off on all Horse Masks and Tattoos
Free (100% off)
- LS Car Meet Membership
- Declasse Drift Walton L35
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
Discounts (30% off)
- Drift Tuning Upgrades
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Buckingham Howard NX-25
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Dinka Chavos V6
- Dinka Jester RR
- Fathom FR36
- Karin Futo
- RUNE Cheburek
- Zirconium Journey II
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% Off: Precision Rifle
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Grotti GT500 (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Standard Tier) with LS Car Meet Vanity Plate (Claimable)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: BF Weevil (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Benefactor Stirling GT
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Fathom FR36- Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for 4 days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis ZR350, Dinka Postlude, Emperor Vectre, Karin Calico GTF and Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Luxury Autos: Annis Minimus and Karin Woodlander
- Test Track: Dinka RT3000, Shitzu Keitora and Vapid Dominator GT
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin Woodlander
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Cutting Coroners
- Time Trial: Tongva Valley
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
