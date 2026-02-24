RDR2 Next-Gen Missing, But It Still Feels Like a PS5 Game—GTA 6 Could Belong to PS6

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece from Rockstar Games, as very few other AAA games have able to reach that level of visual and graphical optimization. The game unfolds the story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang, as they are forced to run, after a robbery goes wrong in the town of Blackwater. With federal agents and top bounty hunters chasing them, the gang must survive by stealing, fighting, and moving across the harsh American frontier.

But tensions inside the gang grow, threatening to tear them apart. Arthur is left with a tough choice- stay loyal to the gang that raised him, or follow his own sense of right and wrong. A captivating storyline coupled with breathtaking graphics define the game- Red Dead Redemption 2. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26, 2018, and almost a year later the game got its PC release. But what the fans now want is RDR2 next-gen release for platforms like PS5.

Is RDR2 Next-Gen Really Needed?

Most of the fans believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 still looks beautiful, as it can run at 4K 60fps on a high-end PC. This makes them believe that a dedicated native PS5 version of the game would be a real profitable investment for Rockstar Games. However, a fan has praised the amount of effort Rockstar Games put in creating their games and he has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “RDR 2 looked like a PS5 game. GTA 6 will look like a PS6 game”. No wonder Rockstar Games has been delayed GTA 6 two times, as they have been trying to reach a level of perfection that matches with their commitment of delivering a game that over exceeds the expectations of the fans.

RDR2 is an excellent game, where every environment is unique and switched together so seamlessly that it feels like one. Rockstar Games has put so much effort and resources into creating such a fabulous virtual world for RDR2 where every inch of the map looks unique and delivers an exceptionally different experience. So, just imagine how a game like this would look if it runs at 4k 60fps on a PS5 console.

RDR2 is so good on PC that console players are asking for a 60 FPS native PS5 version of the game, which is also being called as the rumored RDR2 next-gen update. RDR2 is currently locked at 4K 30fps on consoles, but the game has been made so well that the fans believe it deserves a native PS5 port. There have been enough rumors on the web from some known leakers like NatetheHate2 on various chat forums like xcancel.com, where they have indicated that Red Dead Redemption2 Next-Gen update will launch before GTA 6. But now the fans believe that Rockstar Games is delaying RDR2 next-gen because they are releasing GTA 6 on PS5 in November 2026.

Is GTA 6 Release Delaying RDR2 Next-Gen Release?

Rockstar Games has already stated that parts from GTA 6 trailer 2 have been made to run on Standard PS5, and GTA 6 trailer 1 and trailer 2 are two of the most viewed trailers on YouTube. The trailers reveal how magnificent GTA 6 would be, and also make it rather easy to believe that GTA 6 will have the graphics and visual quality that would define gaming for next-gen consoles like PlayStation 6.

But some fans believe that Rockstar Games is delaying releasing RDR2 next-gen because of GTA 6. A fan has posted on ‘GTA 6 subreddit’, “My theory is they want GTA 6 to look as impressive as possible on PS5. If they do a re-release of RDR2 on PS5, and a PS5 Pro update, it would be awesome, but might take away some of the wow factor of GTA 6 graphics.” So, now the fans believe that Rockstar Games strategy behind delaying RDR2 Next-Gen release is clear, and it involves maintaining the WoW factor for GTA 6.

Most of the experts believe that GTA 6 would also be capped at 30fps on a PS5 console. So, right now releasing RDR2 Next-Gen, which would run at 4k 60fps on a PS5 console would remove the wow factor from GTA 6. Also, rendering a dense cityscape of GTA 6 to the same fidelity as RDR2’s wilderness will take way more computing power, and RDR2 will stand out a clear winner in this case. Some fans have the opinion that RDR2 is a slow-paced game and this makes playing RDR2 at 30fps a good deal for them. But GTA 6 being an action oriented fast-paced game would need 60fps for a smoother gameplay.

Right now, RDR2 is playable at 30fps on a PS5 console and GTA 6 would be launching with similar specifications. RDR2 feels like a PS5 game and GTA 6 is expected to be better than RDR2, but will GTA 6 really look like a PS6 game with its officially announced PS5 release?

