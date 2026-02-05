GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for February 5 to 11, 2026-Valentine's Event, Free Champagne

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week February 5 to 11, and the update brings with it the much-awaited Valentine’s event and an opportunity to earn 4X GTA$ and RP. You can use twin Shotaro beam trails to take down rival couples in Deadline Duet, a new Adversary gameplay launching in time for Valentine's Day with Triple Rewards for the next two weeks. Win two matches to complete the Weekly Challenge and earn GTA$100,000, and enjoy group bonuses like 4X Associate/Bodyguard Salaries through February 18 plus free Champagne in all Nightclubs.
Also, next week, you can celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse with a new Lunar New Year Stunt Race, Yuanbao Collectibles, and more.
Valentine’s Event (available through Feb 18)
- Log in to receive the Valentines Onesie
- 4X GTA$ on Associate and Bodyguard Salaries
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Deadline Duet
- Free Champagne in all Nightclubs
- 50% off all Valentine's Clothing and the Nagasaki Shotaro
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Win two Adversary to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Short Trips
- Community Race Series
Get 2X GTA$, RP, and Research Progress
- Bunker Research Missions
2X Production Speed
- Meth
Get Discounts (40% off)
- Meth Lab Properties and Upgrades
Get Discounts (30% off)
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Emperor ETR1
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- HVY Vetir
- Karin Futo GTX
- Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy
- Överflöd Autarch
- Pfister Comet S2
- Truffade Nero
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Western Company Rogue
- Western Powersurge
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% Off: Service Carbine
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Grotti Furia (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Classique Broadway (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Bravado Greenwood (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Invetero Coquette D1
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Rhinehart - Win in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Dinka Enduro, Hijak Ruston, Lampadati Michelli GT & Western Rat Bike
- Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer & Übermacht Sentinel GTS
- Test Track: Bravado Verlierer, Lampadati Pigalle & Ocelot Lynx
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Maibatsu MonstroCiti
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Senora Freeway
- Time Trial: Cypress Flats
- HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta
