GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for February 5 to 11, 2026-Valentine's Event, Free Champagne

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week February 5 to 11, and the update brings with it the much-awaited Valentine’s event and an opportunity to earn 4X GTA$ and RP.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week February 5 to 11, and the update brings with it the much-awaited Valentine’s event and an opportunity to earn 4X GTA$ and RP. You can use twin Shotaro beam trails to take down rival couples in Deadline Duet, a new Adversary gameplay launching in time for Valentine's Day with Triple Rewards for the next two weeks. Win two matches to complete the Weekly Challenge and earn GTA$100,000, and enjoy group bonuses like 4X Associate/Bodyguard Salaries through February 18 plus free Champagne in all Nightclubs.

Also, next week, you can celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse with a new Lunar New Year Stunt Race, Yuanbao Collectibles, and more.

Valentine’s Event (available through Feb 18)

  • Log in to receive the Valentines Onesie
  • 4X GTA$ on Associate and Bodyguard Salaries
  • 3X GTA$ and RP on Deadline Duet
  • Free Champagne in all Nightclubs
  • 50% off all Valentine's Clothing and the Nagasaki Shotaro

GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Win two Adversary to receive GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Short Trips
  • Community Race Series

Get 2X GTA$, RP, and Research Progress

  • Bunker Research Missions

2X Production Speed

  • Meth

Get Discounts (40% off)

  • Meth Lab Properties and Upgrades

Get Discounts (30% off)

  • Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
  • Emperor ETR1
  • Gallivanter Baller ST-D
  • HVY Vetir
  • Karin Futo GTX
  • Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy
  • Överflöd Autarch
  • Pfister Comet S2
  • Truffade Nero
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR
  • Western Company Rogue
  • Western Powersurge
Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% Off: Service Carbine
  • 30% Off GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher

FIB Priority File

  • The Fine Art File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Grotti Furia (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Classique Broadway (Standard Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Bravado Greenwood (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Invetero Coquette D1
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Rhinehart - Win in the LS Car Meet Series

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Dinka Enduro, Hijak Ruston, Lampadati Michelli GT & Western Rat Bike
  • Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer & Übermacht Sentinel GTS
  • Test Track: Bravado Verlierer, Lampadati Pigalle & Ocelot Lynx
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Maibatsu MonstroCiti
Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Senora Freeway
  • Time Trial: Cypress Flats
  • HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta

