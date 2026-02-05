Take-Two CEO: Google Genie an Opportunity, But Games Like GTA 6 Still Need Creativity

GTA 6 release has been re-confirmed for November 2026, after Take-Two’s February earnings call. The hype for the game is really high, as Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that marketing for GTA 6 will begin in Summer and he has also made it clear that the marketing campaign driven by Rockstar Games for GTA 6 would be intense. GTA 6 fans are looking forward to the upcoming trailer 3 and some more creative marketing strategies from Rockstar’ side, and the expectations seem to have reached a whole new level.

Google Genie is an Opportunity for GTA Games- Take Two CEO

However, few days back, Google rolled out access to Project Genie for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S (18+). This experimental research prototype lets users create, explore and remix their own interactive worlds. After its launch, users starting creating video games with the AI, but these games were not playable. One such game scene created by the users with Google Genie 3 was from GTA 5 and there was a buzz that human creativity would lose its demand because of the new AI tool. But Strauss Zelnick has clarified this in his interaction with ‘The Game Business’, where he stated that “Google’s Project Genie, which allows people to create their own virtual worlds, is an opportunity for GTA company”. This statement comes after 12% drop in Take-Two’s share price since Friday, where a similar impact was seen on the share prices of other big gaming companies also.

“This company was built on the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence,” Zelnick told The Game Business.”He insisted on the fact that all video games were created entirely in computers and the company embraces technology for building beautiful games like GTA 6. Take Two has hundreds of AI pilots and implementations going on right now across their company, and this includes their labels also. He said that take Two works on a three-part strategy that involves being the most creative, the most creative, and the most efficient company in the business, and AI has helped them to reach the desired level of efficiency.

Here what he has tried to convey is that technology cannot replace creativity, and building big entertainment projects like GTA 6 requires creators who can use these AI tools to create great experiences. In short, he says this about Google Genie “It’s an opportunity, not a problem”.

On GTA 6 he says that the game is on track, and will launch on November 19, 2026. He has also confirmed that marketing beats for GTA 6 will start this summer, and that’s a great piece of news for the GTA 6 fans.

So, based on what Take Two CEO says, we can infer that games like GTA 6 need AI tools as their building blocks, but no AI tool serves as a replacement for human creativity. According to him it’s the creator who uses an AI tool to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.

