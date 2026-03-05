GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for March 5 to 11, 2026-Two Free Cars and Double Money

A new GTA Online weekly update has been launched for the week March 50 to 11, 2026, and the update brings two free cars, double money, and more new bonuses. The new GTA Online Update brings doubled Salvaging Speed, plus 2X Daily Income and Scrap Value at your Salvage Yard for breaking down neglected vehicles, starts tomorrow. Complete The Podium Robbery and The Gangbanger Robbery for a chance to claim two Personal Vehicles. A new event also starts next week, celebrating the best Jobs in the Community Series and the Creators behind them.
Premier Half Camo livery for the Pfister X-treme
GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge
- Complete two Salvage Yard Robberies to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Hunting Pack (Remix) - Community Race Series (4X for GTA+ Members)
Get 2X GTA$
- Salvage Yard Daily Income (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Tow Truck Service Salvage Value
2X
- Salvage Yard Vehicle Salvaging Speed
Get Discounts (40% off)
- Salvage Yard Properties including Upgrades
Get Discounts (30% off)
- Buckingham Miljet (down from $1,700,000 to $1,190,000)
- Declasse Mamba (down from $995,000 to $696,000)
- Dinka Sugoi (down from $1,224,000 to $856,000)
- JoBuilt Phantom Custom (down from $1,225,000 to $857,000)
- Lampadati Novak (down from $608,000 to $425,000)
- Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper (down from $1,750,000 to $1,225,000)
- Pegassi Tempesta (down from $1,329,000 to $930,000)
- Pfister Astron (down from $1,580,000 to $1,106,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 40% Off: Railgun
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Up-N-Atomizer
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio with LS Pounders Vanity Plate (Top Tier) Claimable
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Lampadati Tigon with LS Panic Vanity Plate (Top Tier) Claimable
- The McTony Robbery: Obey Omnis e-GT (Top Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Pegassi Reaper
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Annis Remus - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series three days in a row
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Seminole Frontier, LCC Avarus, Vapid Blade, Vapid Retinue & Vapid Riata
Luxury Autos: Pfister X-treme & Vapid FMJ MK V
Test Track: Dewbauchee Seven-70, Dundreary Landstalker XL & Grotti GT500
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Sentinel XS
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Crossing Paths
- Time Trial: Coast to Coast
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo
