Sony Strategically Halts Plans to Bring Major PS5 Games Like Ghost of Yotei to PC—Bloomberg

In a recent development, Bloomberg has reported that Sony no longer plans to release its major PS5 games like Ghost of Yotei and Saros on PC. This marks Sony’s journey back to console exclusivity after a span of six years, where most of the major PS5 releases witnessed a multi-platform release. Bloomberg has also reported that online games would be released across multiple platforms, but single players titles like Ghost of Yotei and Saros will remain as PS5 exclusive titles. The reason behind this new strategic shift is that recent PlayStation 5 games are not selling well on PC and this according to Sony is damaging their console’s brand which might result in lower PS5 sales across regions.

Sony’s Strategic Shift- What Releases Would be Impacted?

Sony is planning to release its single player games as PS5 exclusives, but the good part here is that online titles like Marathon and Marvel Token will be released across multiple platforms. But what is worrying the PC players is the fact that single players popular upcoming PS5 titles like Saros will remain exclusive to PS5. God of War: Sons of Sparta has been released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and Sony has also revealed its plans on not releasing Ghost of Yotei for PC. However, games like Death Stranding 2 and the upcoming Kena: Scars of Kosmora are still planned for PC release in 2026. These games are developed by external developers but are published by PlayStation, so they do not come under Sony’s exclusive PS5 releases.

The Reason Behind Sony’s Strategic Shift- Will it Push Console Sales?

Sony achieved success in its console business with the help of launching popular PlayStation console exclusives titles like God of War. All these PlayStation titles stayed PlayStation exclusives for a long time before they were released on PC. This was executed as a part of Sony’s strategy to explore the business opportunities for their PlayStation exclusive titles beyond a PlayStation console. Now, Sony is moving towards a strategic shift, where a reversal of its old strategy will take it back to PS5 exclusive titles. This could surely help Sony in expanding its PS5 console sales, as most of the PlayStation 5 players feel that PlayStation exclusive titles make the PS5 console more worthwhile. A post on 'X' by the user MBG reveals that, Spider Man 2 sales data reveals why Sony is pulling away from PC ports for its PS5 releases. Over 16 million units of the game were sold on PS5 as of late 2025 while only 700,000 were sold on Steam. Also, PS5 version is still selling between 100-200k monthly, but Steam sales are stagnant, and Spiderman 2 was the fastest PS5 release to PC port Sony has done for this generation.

This Spider-Man 2 sales data might reveal why Sony is pulling away from PC.



- Over 16 million units sold on PS5 as of late 2025.



- 700,000 on Steam.



- PS5 version still selling between 100-200k monthly, Steam sales stagnant.



It's also worth noting Spider-Man 2 was the… pic.twitter.com/obszRsJXgU — MBG (@xMBGx) March 4, 2026

Why is Sony opting for this strategic shift?

There are many reasons behind this new strategy, and the main one being that many PlayStation games have not sold well on PC. The company feels that this damaging the console’s brand image in the market, which could eventually hurt console sales in different regions. Another reason being that Sony’s multiplatform release strategy for games was never executed smoothly. Most of the PlayStation exclusives like God of War Ragnarok were released later for PC and there was no set duration when the PC release of a certain PlayStation exclusive would launch. Also, the PC players were not happy with the part that they were being asked by Sony to create a new PlayStation Network account to access many of the games on their PC.

Sony’s competitors like Microsoft are still working on a multiplatform strategy, which is supposed to be the norm for gaming in the coming years. Games today cannot be restricted to a console, as online multiplayer gaming is the new trend, but yes for some single players titles Sony can use its old strategy, where a PS5 exclusive title can increase the brand value of their console. This might push the sales of their PS5 console, but their popular single players titles might lose a large portion of their revenue coming from PC players. Sony currently seems to be more focused on setting the brand image right for its PS5 console, and this strategy could work in their favor when they launch their next-gen console, PS6 in the market.

