GTA Vice City ISO Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is an action-adventure game from the GTA series that was released for PlayStation 2 in the year 2002, by Rockstar Games. GTA Vice City is a popular game among gamers as it is called as the return of The Grand Theft Auto. The game is set in the 1980’s era and the prime attractive highlights of the game include characteristics like big hair, excess, and pastel suits and the story of a man who rises to the top of the criminal pile. GTA Vice City can now be played on your Android device by downloading the ISO Compressed Zip file for the game, which runs on your device with the help of PS2 emulator like AetherSX2. You can also play GTA 5 and GTA 3 with the help of console emulators for your Android device.

GTA Vice City- The Story Behind the Game

GTA Vice City has an engaging storyline which revolves around the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti who after being released from the prison is sent to the dangerous and sunny ‘Vice City’ by his boss Sonny Forelli. The game involves intense action and adventure and you can explore the open world of Vice City ranging from the beaches to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto. He is working with only one motive in life- To claim what rightfully belongs to him, and to achieve this he is ready to do almost anything that is possible. To reach the top of the criminal pile does not come easy for Tommy Vercetti and in the process, he loses whatever he owns, as soon as he enters Vice City. Tommy’s boss wants his money back and the whole of Vice City wants him dead and this leaves Tommy with no other option, but to take over the entire Vice City himself.

GTA Vice City Gameplay

GTA Vice City has a similar gameplay like the other games in the GTA series, and the gameplay involves exploring the open world of Vice City and completing various missions on the way. The gameplay is full of action and it involves combining open-world gameplay with character narrative. The players have to take over the role of the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti and they can get engaged in criminal activities like drug dealing and assassination for some underworld figures. The game comes with excellent graphics and this makes the battle scenes in the game quite realistic for various situations like gun fire or large explosions.

You can steal vehicles, save yourself from the police and defend yourself, slay gang members and shoot or run over civilians and all this can be done with the help of a whole suite of weapons ranging from rifles to shotguns. There are a total of 86 missions in the game GTA Vice City and these involve 38 story missions, 19 asset missions, 6 racing missions, 5 phone missions, 3 stadium missions, 4 off-road missions, 3 remote-controlled missions, 1 sparrow mission, and 7 side missions.

Steps to Install AetherSX2 Emulator for Android:

Download APK: Visit the AetherSX2 page on Aptoide and download the latest version.

Visit the AetherSX2 page on Aptoide and download the latest version. Install: Open the downloaded .apk file and allow installation from unknown sources if prompted.

Open the downloaded .apk file and allow installation from unknown sources if prompted. BIOS File: You must obtain a BIOS file (less than 4MB) to run the emulator.

You must obtain a BIOS file (less than 4MB) to run the emulator. Setup: Create a "PS2" folder in your internal storage, move your BIOS and game ROMs (. iso,. chd, .bin) there, then point the AetherSX2 app to this folder.

Create a "PS2" folder in your internal storage, move your BIOS and game ROMs (. iso,. chd, .bin) there, then point the AetherSX2 app to this folder. If you encounter issues, try switching to NetherSX2, a community-maintained fork of AetherSX2.

Steps for Downloading and Preparing Games

Obtain Games: Acquire PS2 game ISO file of GTA Vice City from a reliable source or Click Here.

Acquire PS2 game ISO file of GTA Vice City from a reliable source or Click Here. Extract Files: If downloaded as a compressed file (.zip, .7z, .rar), use a file manager like ZArchiver to extract them into a dedicated folder (e.g., /Documents/PS2Games).

If downloaded as a compressed file (.zip, .7z, .rar), use a file manager like ZArchiver to extract them into a dedicated folder (e.g., /Documents/PS2Games). BIOS Setup: AetherSX2 requires a PlayStation 2 BIOS file to run, which must be dumped from a physical console.

AetherSX2 requires a PlayStation 2 BIOS file to run, which must be dumped from a physical console. Configure Emulator: Open AetherSX2, follow the setup wizard, select the BIOS file, and set the directory to the folder where you extracted the ISO files.

Open AetherSX2, follow the setup wizard, select the BIOS file, and set the directory to the folder where you extracted the ISO files. Play: The emulator will scan the folder and display the game GTA Vice City, allowing you to launch it directly.

Important Points to Consider

Legality: Only download or use backups of games you legally own.

Only download or use backups of games you legally own. File Formats: The emulator works best with .iso, .bin, or .nrg formats.

The emulator works best with .iso, .bin, or .nrg formats. Performance: Performance depends on your Android device's chipset (Snapdragon is generally recommended).

Check the System Requirements to Play Games with AethrSX2 Emulator on Android

a 64-bit device running Android 8.0 or higher

at least a Snapdragon 845 chipset (or equivalent with "big" performance cores)

4GB of RAM

A Vulkan-compatible GPU is recommended

20GB+ of storage is advisable for game ISOs.

FAQ

Is AetherSX2 available for Android devices?

Yes, AetherSX2 is available for Android devices. It is an excellent emulator for Android and lets you enjoy popular retro games on your device for free.

What are the system requirements for AetherSX2 for Android?

AetherSX2's developer recommends that your phone should have a Snapdragon 845-level processor or better.

