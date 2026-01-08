GTA 3 ISO Zip File Download for Android-Play the Game for Free on Your Device

Grand Theft Auto 3 is a 2001 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. The game was originally released for PlayStation 2, but then later it saw ports for PC and Xbox. It is the third main game of the Grand Theft Auto Series and the fifth overall installment. This retro action-adventure game can now be played on your Android device with the help of a PS2 emulator like AetherSX2. The emulator is designed to run the ISO files of your favorite PS2 game on your device for free. You can also play GTA 5 PPSSPP and GTA San Andreas PPSSPP game on your Android Device.

Advertisment

GTA 3- Story and Gameplay

The game's narrative follows the adventures of Claude, a silent criminal who was betrayed by his girlfriend Catalina during a bank heist. Claude begins to work for different factions in the crime-riddled Liberty City, including the Mafia, Yakuza and corrupted figures. GTA 3 is the first game to shift away from the top-down perspective and also the first one to be set in a fully 3D world.

GTA 3 involves intense action and adventure, and also provides you the freedom of exploring a vast open world with unlimited freedom. Just like the other GTA Series games, GTA 3 involves crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving as the key gameplay elements. You can explore the open world with unlimited freedom, and also complete the given missions. There are 50 storyline missions, 17 phone missions, 4 off-road missions and 4 remote-controlled missions, for a total of 75 missions. GTA 3 is known for its dark comic storyline and revolutionary open-world gameplay.

Steps for GTA 3 PPSSPP Zip File Download for Android

Download the ROM file for GTA 3 by clicking on the link ‘Download ROM’- Click Here.

Extract the file with the help of Zarchiver app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store- Click Here.

Now, create a new folder and Select ‘Extract Here’ to save the .ISO file for GTA 3.

Now, download the AetherSX2 PS2 emulator for Android by clicking on the link Download PS2 Emulator- Click Here.

To install the PS2 emulator go to the download section and install the APK that you have downloaded. (If it asks you to enable “unknown sources,” then go to settings and enable it; you’ll find the option while opening the application.)

Open the application after a successful installation.

Click on the three-line menu and go to: three-line menu button > App Settings > Game List > Plus icon.

After importing, click on the “next option.”, and your emulator is ready to use.

Now, open the PS2 emulator APK and click to “Load game.

Now, browse the file manager to where you downloaded the GTA 3 game.

Select it, and you will see that the game is downloaded in the emulator.

You can customize the settings of the emulator by installing and importing the BIOS file from the official website of AetherSX2.

Advertisment

FAQ

Does AetherXS2 support offline games?

Yes, AetherXS2 supports offline games. You just need to download the games to play them on your device.

Does a PS2 emulator like AetherXS2 play .ISO files?

Yes, PS2 emulators like PCSX2 and mobile options (AetherSX2, Ank Emulator) are designed to play PS2 games from ISO files, which are digital disc images of actual PS2 game discs; you simply add the folder containing your ISOs (or other formats like. chd, .bin/.cue) to the emulator's game directory for it to recognize and run the games.

GTA 3 can be played on your Android device for free with the help of PS2 emulator download like AetherXS2. You just need to download the .ISO file of the game from a reliable source and the emulator will run it on your device.

Advertisment

Also Read:

PPSSPP Games Download for Android and PC-Play God of War and GTA Editions for Free

God Hand PPSSPP Game Download-Play the Game on Your Android Device

Red Dead Redemption PPSSPP Game Download-Play the Game on Your Android Device

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game Download-Play on Your Android Device