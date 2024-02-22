Call of Duty: Roads to Victory PPSSPP Game- Play on Android

Call of Duty: Roads to Victory is a First-Person Shooter game that is published by Activision and developed by Amaze Entertainment. The game was released on 14th March, 2007 for PlayStation Portable (PSP). The game is set in the era of World War II and comes with intense action gameplay for the players. Call of Duty: Roads to Victory can be played on your Android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator which allows you to run PSP .ISO Compressed Zip file for the game on your Android device.

Call of Duty: Roads to Victory- Story Behind the Game

The game begins in Italy with the main protagonist of the story- Private Derrick Warren from the 82nd Airborne division taking part in an attack to recapture Altavilla from the Germans. The player gets an opportunity to play the role of Private Derrick Warren and after the attack the player goes to France with Daniel Ferguson, and there they battle against the Germans at Ste. Mere Eglise. After this the players gets to take up the role of Private Jonathan Shepherd. So, the whole gameplay of Call of Duty: Roads to Victory involves the player taking up different roles in different situations.

Call of Duty: Roads to Victory PPSSPP Gameplay

The core gameplay of Call of Duty: Roads to Victory involves three campaign levels: American Campaign, Canadian Campaign and British Campaign. These 3 different campaigns come with 14 different missions like ‘Recapture Altavilla, Italy from the Germans’, ‘Hold off the Germans During the Battle of the Scheldt’, ‘Conquer the Arnhem Bridge’, or ‘Conquer the German Defences on the Walcheren Island’. The game offers multiplayer option for up to 4 to 6 players and offers quick action with gameplay features like Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and King of the Hill. The players can unlock and earn a variety of items like extra weapons, artillery, vehicles and armour in the game.

Steps to Download Call of Duty: Roads to Victory PPSSPP game on Your Android Device

· Click on the Download button of the Call of Duty: Roads to Victory PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

· Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

· Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

· Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

· Now, move the downloaded Call of Duty: Roads to Victory compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

· Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

· Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘Call of Duty: Roads to Victory’ on your device.

· Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Check the System Requirements for Playing Call of Duty: Roads to Victory on Your Android Device

Android Version- 5.0 or Above

RAM- 3 GB

FAQ

Can I play Call of Duty: Roads to Victory on an Android device?

Yes, you can play Call of Duty: Roads to Victory on your Android device with the help of the PSP Emulator for Android, PPSSPP which allows you to run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip file for the game on your Android device.

How long is Call of Duty: Roads to Victory PPSSPP game?

Call of Duty: Roads to Victory PPSSPP game takes 8 hours for 100% completion.

Call of Duty: Roads to Victory is a game that comes with intense-action oriented gameplay. The players can now play the action game on their Android device with the help of PPSSPP a PSP Emulator for Android.

