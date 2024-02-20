GTA 5 Lowest Price on Steam- Play GTA 5 on PC for Rs. 952

Rockstar games has announced a heavy discount on its popular games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC on the Steam Gaming platform. You can get these games at a heavy discount of up to 70%, including the popular game GTA 5 for PC that can be purchased at the lowest price of Rs. 952 on the Steam Gaming platform. Get ready to grab these attractive offers which are available only for a limited time only on the Steam gaming platform.

Advertisment

Get GTA 5: Premium Edition for PC for Rs. 952 (Save 64%)

GTA 5 is the most popular game form the action-adventure oriented GTA series of games. The game GTA 5 revolves around the stories of 3 male protagonists who get engaged in the criminal world of Los Santos. What happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the US government and the entertainment industry. These criminals need to pull off a series of heists in order to survive in a ruthless city.

Get Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Bundle for Rs. 1,067 (Save 69%)

Advertisment

The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V story experience, free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Cayo Perico Heist, The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Diamond Casino Heist, Gunrunning and much more. The bundle also includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack which is definitely the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in Grand Theft Auto Online along with a Great White Shark Cash Card worth $1,500,000 in-game GTA dollars to spend in GTA Online.

Get Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition and Whale Shark Bundle for Rs. 1,064 (Save 77%)

The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V story experience, free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Cayo Perico Heist, The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Diamond Casino Heist, Gunrunning and much more. The pack also includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack which is definitely the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in Grand Theft Auto Online and along with that you will get a Whale Shark Cash Card worth $4,250,000 in-game GTA dollars to spend in GTA Online.

Advertisment

Get Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition and Megalodon Shark Bundle for Rs.1573 (Save 76%)

The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V story experience, free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Cayo Perico Heist, The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Diamond Casino Heist, Gunrunning and much more. The players will get access to the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack which is definitely the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in Grand Theft Auto Online, and along with they will get a Megalodon Shark Cash Card worth $10,000,000 in-game GTA dollars to spend in GTA Online.

Get Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy for Rs. 1,649 (Save 50%)

Advertisment

The bundle includes three iconic cities that will revolve around three epic stories from the popular games in the GTA series: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for Rs. 1,056 (Save 67%)

Play Red Dead Redemption 2 with Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang. These two are the outlaws on the run and the nation has sent their best Federal Agents and hired the best bounty hunters to catch these outlaws. They are left with no choice, but to rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartlands of America in order to survive in the game.

Advertisment

Grand Theft Auto 5 Steam deals are available only for a limited time. This offer allows the players to play their favorite GTA Series game on their PC at an attractive price on the Steam Games platform.

Also Read:

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC Requirements (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

GTA 5 Free Download for PC (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

How to Download and Play PPSSPP Games Like GTA Editions and God of War on Your Android Device and PC- Play the Evergreen PSP Games for Free (pcquest.com)