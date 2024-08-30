Short: How to Refund Valorant Skins and In-Game VP: A Complete Guide

{{ primary_category.name }}
Valorant is a popular tactical first-person shooter known for its appealing variety of skins that enhance the gaming experience aesthetically
Skins in Valorant are purely cosmetic and do not provide any gameplay advantages but can offer a psychological boost to players
Riot Games has a specific refund policy for in-game content, which aligns with its global refund policy
Certain content in Valorant, once used, is non-refundable This includes skins that have been equipped and taken into any game mode.
To refund a skin that hasn't been used, players need to visit the Riot Games Support website, log in, navigate to the refund section, and select the skin for refund
If players encounter issues or prefer a personalized approach, they can submit a support ticket through the Riot Support page
Unused Valorant Points (VP) can also be refunded by submitting a support ticket
Cash refunds for VP are available for up to 14 days after the transaction, provided the VP has not been spent
It’s essential for players to be sure of their purchases before using them in a game, as this will make them ineligible for refunds
The refund process is designed to ensure players have a satisfactory experience with their purchases, maintaining trust and satisfaction within the Valorant community
