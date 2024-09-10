Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for September 2024-Drive in Style

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-driving game developed by Rohit Gaming Studios and the game is available for free download on the play store for Android. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Lets you drive the bike of your dreams through challenging roads that will put your driving skills to the ultimate test. If you have the passion for driving some world-famous bikes on challenging roads then Indian Bikes Driving Simulator 3D is the right game for you.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti, and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. Also, you can drive on the roads of your choice. If you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighbourhood the way you like.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for September 2024

Rohit Game Studios, the developer of the game Indian Bikes Driving 3D publishes new cheat codes on a regular basis, and here the most recent cheat codes for the game.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Latest Cheat Codes for September 2024

Defender – 0002

Buffalo - 6

Elephant - 10

G-Wagon - 6666

Tractor - 5643

Rickshaw - 8370

GTR - 3005

Boat - 3001

Thar - 9191

Velociraptor - 50

T-rex – 51

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes (Other)

Defender 2 G-Wagon 6666 Tractor 5643 Mahindra Thar 9191 JCB 6677 Hummer Car 8880 Mahindra Bolero 3100 Toyota Supra 2244 Ford Mustang 8123 Ferrari 8811 Tank 4040 Ford Endeavour 2020 Truck 1212 Truck with trailer 1212 Fire Truck 606 Toyota Legendar 1001 Tarzen 300 Monster Truck 0 + Car cheat codes Porsche 4000 Scorpio Classic 333 Scorpio S11 444 Toyota Fortuner 1000 Rolls Royce 2000 Range Rover 6666 Bugatti Chiron 4444 Bugatti v2 800 Koeigness 900 Audi 500 Lamborghini 3333 Lamborghini v2 700 Thar Modified 9090 GTR 3005 Buffalo 6 Elephant 10 Rickshaw 8370 Boat 3001 Velociraptor 50 T-rex 51 Spino 52 Brachiosaurus 53 JCB 6677 Jet pack 320 Jet pack mini 330 Tank 4040 Zombie 2030 Dino 5050 Infinity Health 9129 Night Mode 9 Horse 200 Plane 555 Dog 600 Cycle 1111 More NPC 12345 More Traffic Cars 54321 Fuel Tank 0 Gas Tank 0 Helicopter 8000 Super jump 1215 Ultra Super jump 1216 Skyfall 1120 Slow motion 1112 Moon gravity 7112 GTR 3005

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

· Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.

· Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.

· Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.

· Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)

· This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.

· Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.

· Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.

The cheat codes for Indian Bikes Driving 3D game can be used any number of times, and the players can use them any time they want.

