John Wick PS5 Game Revealed and Fans Won’t See This Coming

Coming to PS5, the Baba Yaga is getting ready to pull the trigger.

Saber Interactive confirms they will be developing an all-new AAA John Wick game for PS5, in collaboration with director Chad Stahelski and actor Keanu Reeves, along with Lionsgate. Although the title and release date have not yet been announced, early information indicates that this game will not simply be an adaptation of the film series; rather, it will expand upon the universe of John Wick.

A Spin-Off That Actually Feels Like a Part of John Wick

Game director Jesus Iglesias just confirmed that the new title plunges into a particular period in John Wick's life, and they're working on it hand in hand with Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate to get everything spot on within the official timeline.

And that really does count for something.

The sad fact is that loads of film-based games fall flat because they just rehash the same old familiar moments. Not this game, though; it brings a brand-new story to the table, packed with characters you know and trust alongside some fresh faces created especially for this project. For anyone who's deeply invested in the lore, that's a big deal; it means you're getting something that actually adds to the story rather than just treating you to a shallow "Hey, look, a cameo," kind of thing.

John Wick-Style Combat Built to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping

So, the real question on everyone's lips is... does it capture the essence of John Wick?

The answer, according to the folks at Saber, is a resounding yes. They're building a completely new combat system from scratch, one that really nails that John Wick gun-fu vibe. Expect to see some seriously slick close-quarters gunplay, seamless transitions between firearms and hand-to-hand combat, and some seriously choreographed action that perfectly captures the rhythm of the John Wick movies.

Saber also let slip that they're going to be

Using the same camera techniques that made the John Wick movies so cool

Creating some pretty bold and gritty neo-noir environments

Throwing in some close-to-the-bone driving sequences

Bringing you some seriously intense, fully interactive combat mechanics

What that means from a design perspective is that they're really focusing on getting you fully immersed in the action, so expect to see some super smooth animations, really detailed environments, and combat that feels tight and responsive. And with the power of the PS5 hardware backing it up, things are likely to be looking pretty sweet.

Built for PlayStation 5 immersion

Saber says this game is a real game-changer, a fusion of film and gaming that's really going to push the boundaries. And that's no small claim to make. The John Wick franchise has always been about creating these super realistic, painstakingly detailed environments—think neon-lit bars and swanky minimalist hotel rooms. Getting that level of depth and atmosphere right is going to be key.

And you know, the storytelling is going to be big too; environmental storytelling might play just as big a role as the action.

For fans of the game, it's pretty simple: you get to play as John Wick himself. Every move you make, every shot you take, and every single decision you make is entirely in your hands.

What is to come next?

There isn't a release date yet, and no gameplay footage has popped up online just yet. BUT (and it's a big but), the guys at Saber have got some serious creative cred thanks to their partnership with Reeves, Stahelski, and Lionsgate.

So for all you PS5 owners and action game enthusiasts out there, this is one game that is definitely worth keeping an eye on. If Saber can pull off their vision, this John Wick game could end up being one of the most exciting licensed action titles out there.

The Continental is opening its doors once again, and this time you're the one checking in.

