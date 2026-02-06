Real Cricket brings the T20 World Cup straight into your phone

When the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins, cricket fans do more than follow scores. They follow form, fixtures, and momentum across weeks. Real Cricket’s 4.6 update taps directly into that mindset by reshaping its gameplay around the structure and pace of the World Cup itself.

Launched on February 6, the update is built around a clear goal. Keep players engaged throughout the entire World Cup window, not just during a few matches.

A World Cup season built around progression

At the center of the update is RC Pass Season 3, a 50-level progression system designed specifically for the T20 World Cup period. Instead of short-term rewards, the pass encourages consistent play over time, much like following a real tournament from the group stage to the final.

Players earn coins, stadium cards, player cards, MPs, tickets, and commentary cards as they progress. A newly added Spin system works alongside the pass, offering bonus rewards that extend engagement beyond routine match play.

The reward structure is deliberately layered:

Top-tier fragments for long-term, committed players

Mid-tier items that support steady progression

Base rewards that keep casual players involved

Optional Premium and Elite Passes offer faster unlocks, but the main progression path remains accessible to players who prefer to play without spending.

Standalone T20 World Cup tournament adds urgency

The update also introduces a 20-20 World Cup 2026 Tournament mode, designed as a limited-time experience. The tournament mirrors the official ICC format, including group stages and knockout rounds, allowing players to simulate outcomes as the real World Cup unfolds.

Unlike existing tournaments, this mode is tied directly to the World Cup calendar. That time-bound structure adds pressure and relevance, making each match feel connected to what fans are watching on television.

Global leagues updated for current seasons

Outside the World Cup content, Real Cricket has refreshed its tournaments inspired by leagues such as Aussie 20-20, South Africa League, and Bangladesh Super League. Updated fixtures and team rosters help the game stay aligned with ongoing cricket seasons, which matters to players who closely track real-world squads.

The update also adds two new stadiums, Nagpur and Galle, expanding venue variety and giving players more control over match atmosphere.

Built for cricket’s biggest viewing window

According to Anuj Sahani, Head of KIGI and Director of Publishing at KRAFTON India, the update is designed to meet players when global cricket interest peaks. By aligning progression systems and tournaments with the World Cup timeline, the game positions itself as a companion experience rather than a distraction from live cricket.

Instead of relying on novelty, Real Cricket 4.6 focuses on timing, structure, and relevance, which are often what keep sports games engaging during major global events.

