Kid Cosmo: Netflix’s Next Big Interactive Adventure

The Electric State: Kid Cosmo

Kid Cosmo is Netflix’s most explicit foray into interactive storytelling on a mobile platform, alongside the March 14 release of its upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Kid Cosmo will launch as a prequel game exclusively for Netflix members on March 18 on iOS and Android.

The game shows the nitty-gritty of how Michele and her brother’s bond forms during those early years while also expanding on some of the film’s plot points. Developed by AGBO, Russo’s production company, it’s a perfect blend of adventure, puzzles, and emotional storytelling.

Expanding The Electric State Universe

In an alternate 1990s America after the robot uprising, The Electric State follows Michele and her robot partner Cosmo as they cross the country. Chris Pratt stars as the low-end smuggler Keats, and Anthony Mackie voices the wisecracking robot sidekick Herman.

It seems Kid Cosmo will focus on Michele and her brother Chris’s relationship over those five years that the film barely scratched the surface of.

“Yes, there’s the relationship leading up to the film,” Anthony Russo says, “but that’s only two hours. This is where the game allows for that interactivity and to spend a little more time in their story.”

The Russo Brothers' Foray Into Gaming

With Pete Wanat, a multi-gamer veteran, as president of interactive tech, Russo Bros. AGBO is hitting the live-action stage: the idea is a transmedia behemoth that tells a big story across film, TV, and video games.

AGBO is two universes based on original games on top of The Electric State. While the directors are working on new IP, video game adaptations of their upcoming Marvel and Amazon projects are on their minds; some include Avengers: Secret Wars and Citadel.

"We’re using tech to explore new forms of narrative experiences," says Joe Russo. "We want to create worlds, each with the same depth as Star Wars, in multiple genres."

Netflix’s Gaming Portfolios

Netflix Games

Netflix has had gaming on the radar for a while now, so every investment, like Kid Cosmo for exclusive subscribers, is a bonus. So it’s playable on its own ground or alongside the movie.

"You can get sucked into the movie first or jump right into the game; both offer a completely different experience," says Anthony Russo.

With AFGO-Pro very much in place, the future of interactive storytelling is looking bright. The appetite for interactive storytelling at AGBO is already starting to grow with people like Donald Mustard, the mind behind Fortnite, involved.

-> The Electric State: Kid Cosmo drops March 18 free.

