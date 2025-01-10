Netflix’s Best Gaming Shows Every Gamer Must Watch

In this day and age, Netflix has moved from being a streaming service to a platform for interactive storytelling-inspired content by gaming. This is a magic trick that speaks to every kind of consumer—from hardcore gamer to casual viewer—with no gray areas: never-ending streaming shows dedicated to many of the games we love. These will have all the benefits of immersive storytelling, great characters, and moments from gaming culture. Here’s a list of the best Netflix gaming shows from a gamer’s perspective.

Advertisment

Why Is It Even More Important That Netflix Is Adapting Video Games?

With its future-proof ability to include video games and present them as bingeable content, bundling elements of both cinematic and gaming goodness, Netflix has created a space for itself to collect video game enthusiasts. The adaptations will allow gamers to relive nostalgic moments as they play their favorite characters and share this love with non-gaming family and friends among them. Netflix is investing in game-related content and seems to be attaching growing cultural importance to video game events as a legitimate storytelling medium.

Best Netflix Gaming Shows

Advertisment

The Witcher

While originating from the novels created by Andrzej Sapkowski, this series is closely steeped in the world of video games—from CDProjekt Red's "The Witcher" from 2007, "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings" from 2011, and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" from 2015. In Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill has duly portrayed with such steadfast stoicism and moral vagueness that his performance would be cherished by any gamer. For fans of RPGs, it is a must-watch, boasting rich lore, monster-hunting episodes, and intense character relationships.

Gamer's Perspective: Wow! What an amazing experience this must be! After completing the series, dive into "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" and immerse yourself in the bewitching world that allows for a personal experience. Seeing Kaer Morhen and seeing the major characters in the show only gives another dimension of appreciation and understanding of the game.

Advertisment

Arcane: League of Legends

One of the Emmy winners elaborated on some of the champions from League of Legends, such as Jinx and Vi. Arcane draws on the "League of Legends(2009) universe and spin-off games "Legends of Runeterra” (2020) and "Ruined King: A League of Legends nds Story" (2021).

Advertisment

Gamer's Perspective: As a gamer, you would definitely be awe-inspired when watching the ways in which the relationships and socio-political dilemmas of League are portrayed. Arcane brings about an inspiration for those who hope to tackle other gaming narratives beyond multiplayer.

Castlevania

Advertisment

The characters, video game serials, and matters of Castlevania are based on Castlevania (1986), Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (1989), and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997). Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003) and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (2010) are other worthy mentions. Dark Gothic horror with highly charged action as Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard take on the minions of Dracula.

Gamer's Perspective: A binge of Castlevania, if you're a fan of Metroidvania-style games, will have you going back to Monster Hunter.

Advertisment

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

World of “Cyberpunk 2077” (2020), this anime series is a hard-boiled, emotional journey through Night City. With a beautiful graphic style and a pumping soundtrack, “Edgerunners” is a Cyberpunk experience.

Gamer's Perspective: Catch this show while you’re also playing through “Cyberpunk 2077.” Roaming around Night City after the show, it feels like entering a film noir—a place you’ve been before, but this time with a sense of danger.

Advertisment

What Makes These Adaptations Work

Netflix’s gaming adaptations get it right by balancing fan service with broad appeal. From staying true to the source material to introducing newbies to the gaming lore, these shows get it just right. As a gamer, you’ll find plenty of Easter eggs and references that will make you feel more connected to these stories.

Bonus Tips

Watch with Friends: Watch with fellow gamers or non-gamers to spark conversations .

Watch with fellow gamers or non-gamers to spark conversations . Replay the Games: Many of these adaptations will make you want to replay the original games to appreciate the details.

Many of these adaptations will make you want to replay the original games to appreciate the details. Stay Tuned: Keep an eye out for more Netflix game adaptations like “Bioshock” and “Assassin’s Creed".

From Console to Screen: Netflix’s Gaming Revolution

Netflix has managed to bridge the gap between gaming and mainstream entertainment and offer content for both hardcore gamers and casual viewers. Shows like “The Witcher,” “Arcane,” and “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” prove that games are more than just interactive experiences—they’re stories waiting to be told. So grab your controller (or popcorn) and watch these gaming adaptations. Whether you’re reliving old stories or discovering new ones, there’s something for every gamer.











