Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Ignites Next-Gen Marvel Battles This December

The Marvel Tokon series is making its way to the PS5. This time, it hopes to tell a story of redemption for heroes Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Iron Man. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a new Marvel fighting video game for PS5 and PC, running on Unreal Engine 5, with blood-pumping fighting, cinematic storytelling, and an updated next-gen look and feel. The 2nd Closed Beta takes place 5-8 December, 2025, and includes new mechanics and balance changes, some of which are based on feedback from the community regarding visual designs. If the focus in Street Fighter 6 is all precision and in Mortal Kombat 1 the league of brutality, then Fighting Souls is focused on emotional intensity, dexterity, speed, and style.

Power, timing, and redemption all come together in Marvel Tokon

In the unique Marvel multiverse presented here, there is a framework and a premise in which heroes have lost part of their souls, and every match is an opportunity to restore those souls. In this premise, there are cinematically presented frameworks of competitive fighting. Therefore, every match has personal stakes.

Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Black Panther are playable characters. Venom is expected to be in beta shortly, and Doctor Strange later. Each character has the ability to evolve mid-match through their powered-up move called the Soul Gauge. The Soul Gauge rewards players for their timing, skill, and aggression throughout a fight.

Unreal Engine 5 drives Marvel Tokon’s next-gen visuals

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls runs on Unreal Engine 5 with Nanite rendering and Lumen lighting for real-time visual fidelity. There were no loading screens, and the seamless transition from environmental behavior to fight initiation is in real time.

There are fully interactive environments, including staged fight locations. For example, in one instance you fight Spider-Man on top of a rooftop, and then the rooftop collapses into the alleyway below in real time. The quality look and feel, lighting and detail, and destruction physics enhance the sense of every fight being cinematic, while also sustaining engaging, responsive controls.

The developers have also included rollback netcode for online play, which allows the system to moderate regional competition status across the regions and will prevent online competitive game sessions from lagging. As long as the netcode latency is equal, competitive play can be maintained.

Marvel Tokon Closed Beta 2: New Features and Changes

The December beta will have some new stuff from the first beta:

Rebalanced Soul Gauge for more comebacks.

4K textures and advanced lighting for PS5 and PC.

Spectator Mode for esports and live streaming.

Custom controller mapping, inspired by player feedback.

This shows the team is all about long-term polish and player collaboration.

Marvel gets back into the fighting game scene

Marvel’s gaming history has had ups and downs, from the great Spider-Man 2 to the not-so-great Avengers game. Fighting Souls feels like a reset, a focused effort to build a live platform rather than a one-off game. The timing is perfect for the genre’s resurgence. Street Fighter 6 has modernized competitive fighting, Mortal Kombat 1 has redefined cinematic storytelling, and Tekken 8 is pushing physics realism. Fighting Souls fits into this revival and adds an emotional layer that few others do.

Players shape Marvel Tokon

Community has been at the core of the game’s development. Player feedback from the first beta led to changes in combo scaling, air recovery, and timing precision. This is a trend that could be the future of AAA game development. Instead of launching and patching later, the team is building with the community.

Where technology intersects with storytelling

Fighting Souls is a place where engineering and emotion collide. For players from Mumbai to Manhattan, it is the future of interactive storytelling, trusting speed, accuracy, and identity in code and creativity.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Closed Beta 2 begins on December 5 for PS5 and PC. Players can register on PlayStation.com for a chance to participate in the test. The next great Marvel fighting game is here, and the real battle is within.



