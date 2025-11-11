Microsoft Confirms Xbox Cloud Gaming in India- Here is What We Know

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s subscription based streaming service, and it allows you to play a number of games remotely without using an Xbox. Earlier Xbox Cloud gaming was available only in selected regions, but now Microsoft has made an attempt to launch it In India. Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available in India with the Xbox Game Pass subscription, where different tiers of Xbox Game Pass will give you access to different tiers of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming in India

Xbox Cloud Gaming service will go hand-in-hand with the upgraded Xbox Game Pass tiers, Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. An Essential Xbox Game Pass gives you basic access with some games, but also the lowest queue priority. Premium will give you some more add on games and a higher queue priority. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you hundreds of games, 1440p resolution along with an access to Day One Xbox Games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a premium service, which is currently available only in 26 regions across the world and India also will now join the league. India has a growing gaming market, where spend on gaming is continuously on the rise, and this could be one of the reasons behind Microsoft’s decision to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming in India.

The best part about Xbox Cloud Gaming is that you don’t need a console to play any of the Xbox games. You just need to download the Xbox app via xbox.com/play, and then you can start playing cloud-based games or any select titles from your games’ library on any of your compatible devices like the Windows 10 or 11 PC, Mac, Android mobile devices, iOS, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV. You just need an Xbox controller and a decent internet connection to play the games with Xbox Cloud gaming.

Cloud Gaming is a new market in India but there are a lot of strong competitors like Nvidia GeForce Now and Sony PlayStation, which are eyeing this space in the market. Xbox Cloud Gaming is extremely user-friendly, and this gives it an upper edge over its competitors.

Xbox Game Pass Essential is priced at Rs. 499 per month, and it includes over 50 games on Xbox and PC, online console multiplayer, unlimited cloud streaming along with some other benefits. Xbox Game Pass Premium is priced at Rs. 699, and it includes over 200 plus games on Xbox and PC, online console multiplayer, and other benefits. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at Rs. 1389 per month and it includes 400 plus games on Xbox console and PC, online console multiplayer and other benefits that make it worth its price.

