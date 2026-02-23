Minecraft Dungeons soul build Players are rediscovering this laser

Have you ever wanted the Minecraft Beacon to have more than just a light source in the sky? Well, in Minecraft Dungeons it is much more than that. Rather than providing a boost to your Home Base, the Corrupted Beacon becomes a laser that consumes souls from the player to destroy many mobs in a matter of seconds.

Advertisment

If you are using a soul build, then this artifact will not only look great but also be one of the most destructive pieces of equipment in the game if used appropriately.

What is the Corrupted Beacon in Minecraft Dungeons?

The Corrupted Beacon is an artifact that blasts out a non-stop beam of energy at your enemies, and it's got a pretty cool twist: it actually uses the stored souls that you can collect as raw damage output, unlike the standard Beacon in Minecraft.

Here's how it works in plain English:

Consumes 20 souls per second while active

Damage increases the longer the beam stays on.

Pierces through enemies but does not pass through walls

Has a cooldown of roughly 2.5 seconds after deactivation

Advertisment

With a soul capacity of 300, you can keep the beam going for around 15 seconds flat. Of course, if you've got a build that lets you gather souls faster or has a bigger capacity, then you can take it to the next level (or should I say, the next level of damage).

From my own experience, the Corrupted Beacon really shines in tight spaces and during missions that are mob-heavy. Just line up your enemies in a nice straight line, hold the beam steady, and watch their health bars melt away.

Best way to use the Corrupted Beacon

Timing is everything when it comes to this thing.

Because it eats through souls at such a rate, activating it too early can leave you in a bit of a pickle when elite mobs or enchanted enemies start to spawn. The smart move is to:

Advertisment

Build souls through quick kills first

Trigger the beam during dense mob waves

Reposition constantly to avoid ranged attacks

It's a real game-changer when paired with any gear that helps you collect more souls. If your build is all about soul synergy, then this thing becomes a beast in your hands, not just a backup tool.

Where to find the Corrupted Beacon

The Corrupted Beacon can be picked up in a bunch of different missions, which makes it pretty easy to get hold of.

Advertisment

You can find it in:

Cacti Canyon

Redstone Mines

Gale Sanctum

It also crops up in Adventure difficulty missions like

Pumpkin Pastures (Adventure difficulty)

Treetop Tangle (Adventure difficulty)

End Wilds (Apocalypse difficulty)

And if mission grinding really isn't your thing, then just check in with the Village Merchant, or the Mystery Merchant, or the Luxury Merchant; they tend to get new stock in fairly regularly.

A deeper lore connection

In Minecraft Legends they have a corrupted beacon too, showing up at the Night Beacon base and linked to an orb of dominance. But in Minecraft Dungeons that dark energy is all yours for the taking & it's tied to some pretty shady stuff in the Minecraft universe.

Advertisment

In Dungeons, that power is right at your fingertips.

The bottom line: if you have a soul-focused build in Minecraft Dungeons, the Corrupted Beacon is worth working for. Used at just the right moment, it's like turning a chaotic fight into a light show; it's pretty cool.

More For You

Minecraft Java Gets Stability Boost in Snapshot 9

Minecraft Bedrock 26.0 is the update your survival world needed

The fishing rod is Minecraft’s most underrated power tool

This Minecraft add-on turns comfort into constant fear