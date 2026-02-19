Minecraft Java Gets Stability Boost in Snapshot 9

Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 9 will eliminate the confusion with kittens in the game and eliminate a crash caused by an entity going up beyond the height limit.

Advertisment

If you ever experienced your Minecraft world crash only because an entity tried to cross over the height limit at 256 blocks, then this incident just got real with Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 9, as the developers are concentrating on fixing problems related to stability in their previous Snapshot Build of 26.

With this update, Minecraft players will not see any new features added but rather, the fix of several crash issues associated with the visual problems and also audio problems that current testers of the Java Edition were complaining about. As of this writing, if the Java Edition Testers continue to have trouble with Experimental Play, then we'll expect them to have confidence restored in the experimental part of their play.

Critical Crash Tied to World Height Limits

The key fix in Snapshot 9 sorts out MC-306456, a bug that was causing the game to just freeze up and crash when any player or mob moved outside the normal vertical world boundaries.

Advertisment

In technical terms, Minecraft maintains hard-coded height limits. If an entity, such as a mob, projectile, or item, crossed those boundaries under certain conditions, the game client could fail entirely.

Now, you might think this is a pretty rare occurrence, but in reality, the more advanced players are always trying to push the limits with their clever contraptions, command blocks, or mod testing. For them, this was more than just a theory; it was making a real nuisance in active worlds.

Snapshot 9 brings stability back by correctly handling out-of-bounds entities, rather than just crashing the game.

Advertisment

Kittens Finally Stop Yapping

Bug MC-305579 was causing those adorable kittens to keep meowing away on their beds, over and over. It wasn't a major problem, but it was getting pretty distracting soon, especially in survival bases where people keep multiple cats.

Game audio is a vital part of the Minecraft atmosphere when a sound gets stuck on repeat like this, it really breaks the immersion. This fix sorts out that annoying kitten behavior and gets the peaceful sounds back to normal.

Shadow Glitch on Scoreboard Display Fixed

We've also sorted out MC-306479, which caused the shadows of entities to appear just a little bit off when a below_name scoreboard objective was active.

Advertisment

Scoreboards are used pretty frequently in multiplayer servers to show off things like player health or points below each player's name. This bug was making the shadows look like they were floating a bit, which was kind of weird.

With this patch, the shadows now line up properly even when you've got scoreboard objectives turned on.

IME Text Input Display Finally Works Right

Players who use Input Method Editors (IME) which is a big deal for a lot of people in Asia and all around the world—were having a problem with the pre-edit text display not showing up properly while typing in-game.

Advertisment

Snapshot 9 fixes this display issue, which means global servers should now be reliable and less of a hassle to communicate on. This is a big win for people in places like India, Japan, and China, who really rely on this sort of thing.

How to Install Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 9

To try out the snapshot:

Fire up the Minecraft launcher. Go to the Installations tab and switch on snapshots. Select 26.1 Snapshot 9 from the list

Because these are experimental builds, always be sure to save a backup of your worlds or use a separate test folder—these versions can corrupt saves.

Advertisment

Why This Snapshot Matters

Even though there isn't any new content in this snapshot, stability updates are crucial to player creativity. Minecraft is a game built on experimentation, and when a crash comes along and ruins the whole thing, people tend to lose trust in it all.

Snapshot 9 may not be a major update, but it's a solid foundation that will hold the game up in the long run. When it comes to building with blocks, you need to have a solid foundation first.

More For You

Minecraft Bedrock 26.0 is the update your survival world needed

The fishing rod is Minecraft’s most underrated power tool

This Minecraft add-on turns comfort into constant fear

Minecraft Snapshot 26.1.5 Adds the Cutest Feature Ever