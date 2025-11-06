Minecraft powers up with Dragon Ball Z DLC as players go Super Saiyan

Minecraft just got a new crossover with Dragon Ball Z! Train, battle, and transform like Goku, and have anime battles in the schoolyard across the entire Minecraft world.

Welcome to the world of Dragon Ball Z in Minecraft

Mojang Studios has teamed up with Toei Animation and Bandai Namco to bring you the Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC, which is available on the Marketplace for Bedrock Edition. The new Minecraft add-on lets you experience the entire Dragon Ball Z anime story arc from Raditz’s invasion of Earth to Goku’s battle with Kid Buu.

You can visit places like Capsule Corp, Planet Namek, and Kami’s Lookout to complete missions based on the anime storyline. With the new training systems you can increase your power level and unlock transformations like Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, and Super Saiyan 3. Eventually you can fly, blast ki, and battle at Mach speed, all while feeling the energy and excitement of Dragon Ball in the Minecraft world.

The Launch Trailer Will Hit You Right In The Nostalgia

The Dragon Ball Z DLC launch trailer dropped on November 5th, and it's the first real look at just what kind of epic crossover we can expect here. And, surprise surprise, it's got all the big names—Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu are all playable, recreated with their signature moves and most iconic looks.

Social media is blowing up with fans praising the trailer for getting the essence of Dragon Ball just right while still managing to stay true to Minecraft's offbeat creative style. We get to see players soaring through Namek, unleashing Kamehamehas, and taking on these ridiculously oversized enemies in some truly stunning environments that somehow manage to blend both worlds without looking like a mess.

A Crossover That's Been A Long Time Coming

This is just the latest addition to Minecraft's ever-growing list of franchise crossovers—Sonic, Star Wars, and Avatar: The Last Airbender have all had their turn. But what sets the Dragon Ball Z DLC apart is that it's not just a bunch of cosmetic doodads. No way this is a full-on story-driven experience with exploration, training, and boss battles to sink your teeth into.

For DBZ fans, this is a trip down memory lane all the most iconic moments from the show are here. For Minecraft players, it's a whole new way to play—building and combat, all mashed up together in a way that's both fast-paced and pretty addictive. It's a crossover that brings together generations of fans who grew up watching Goku save the day and now get a chance to join him, pixel by pixel.

How to obtain the Minecraft x Dragon Ball Z DLC?

The Dragon Ball Z DLC is officially available for all Minecraft Bedrock Edition platforms, including PC, game consoles, and mobile devices. Players can make a direct purchase through the Minecraft Marketplace and begin their life as a Saiyan right away.

The official trailer can also be viewed on Minecraft.net and Crunchyroll, with a look at gameplay elements, aspects of the story, and all of the animated high-quality visuals that separate this collaboration.

