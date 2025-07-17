Minecraft Realms Unleashes Four Wild Maps in Friday Map Fever

Sky grids, pirate loot, desert jumps, and theme park madness have all arrived in Realms Plus this weekend. Minecraft has powered up your weekend with Mojang releasing four new Realms Plus maps in the Friday Map Fever series. The four new maps are Way of the Cactus, Pirate’s Island, Whim World, and Sky Grid. Whether you like puzzles, adventures, or just breaking blocks in the air, this is for you. It’s

Minecraft: Friday and chaos have arrived

If your Realms world is a little calm, Mojang just shook things up a bit. Mojang announced the latest Friday Map Fever, and it includes desert parkour, pirates sandbox, carnival puzzles, and sky grid survival.

No crafting recipes were required. Just jump into Realms Plus; if you don’t jump in, you’ll never know if you’ll like it or if it’s fun.

What did you get this week?

1. Way of the Cactus

From Waypoint Studios, the same company that made Way of the Bee. This drops you into a desert adventure where you need to find the Flower of the Oasis. You’ll have to solve 10 levels of puzzles and jumps and the occasional “How did I not see that?” moment.

Think of it as starring in your own desert action flick but with more parkour and angry plants.

2. Pirate’s Island

Being shipwrecked on a lawless pirate island sounds like a dream for explorers. Monster Egg Studios gives you the tools and the space and lets you make the story. Explore caves, rebuild ships, or live like a hermit in a treetop. No scripted goals. Just do your thing, with mobs if you are feeling bold.

Build, dig, climb, or vibe. It’s Minecraft with zero pressure.

3. Whim World

Jigarbov Productions brings a pastel-toned puzzle fest. Whim World is a carnival of quirky logic games across zones like Moo Meadows and Honey Hills. But don’t let the bright colors fool you. These puzzles are sneaky tricky.

Bonus: some of the mobs might talk back. No promises they’ll make sense.

4. Sky Grid

Originally created by SethBling, Sky Grid takes survival mode and turns it up to 11. It’s a floating checkerboard of blocks in the sky. No terrain, no safe spots. Just you, gravity, and a lot of hoping you don’t break the block under your feet.

It’s equal parts satisfying and chaotic. Like Minecraft on expert mode with no training wheels.

What is Friday Map Fever?

Launched this year, Friday Map Fever is Mojang’s way of giving Realms Plus subscribers something new to try every week. Each Friday, players get access to a new set of maps automatically added to their Realms library.

It’s a no-fuss way to keep things interesting, especially for players who want new content without the hassle of mod installs or browsing random servers.

You’re already a subscriber!

If you have Realms Plus, you can get started now. Head to the Latest Maps section and pick the world you want to jump into!

Not on Realms Plus yet? You can buy these maps individually on the Minecraft Marketplace. Want to convince some friends to log back into Minecraft or just need an excuse to spend three hours in a block maze? This update’s got you covered.

A win for creativity!

Mojang is clearly letting the mapmakers show off and giving players ways to mix up the usual survival grind. These maps are clever, creative, and sometimes just plain bonkers. Whether you’re navigating a candy-colored maze while flipping switches or falling to your death off the sky grid for the fifth time, Friday Map Fever keeps Minecraft weird and wonderful.

