Valorant patch 11.01 benched last minute over tech meltdown

Patch 11.01 Canceled Due to Build System Failure

Riot pulls the plug on the update as build system bugs strike behind the scenes..

You were refreshing the Valorant patch notes this week looking for bug fixes, nerfs, or maybe that long-awaited Chamber buff? I have bad news for you. Patch 11.01 isn’t happening. Riot Games hit the pause button on the patch hours before it was set to go live due to “a build system issue” and the implications it has for the backend of the game.

“We have found an issue with our build systems and have decided not to ship patch 11.01 this week,” the dev team said in a short post on July 14. That’s it. No ETA, no hotfix, no patch notes: nothing.

So what even is a build system?

If you’re wondering what a build system is and what it means that theirs broke, here’s the TL;DR version. It’s Riot’s software kitchen. Even if the patch code is all written, tested, and polished, it still has to be cooked into a form playable by your client. If the kitchen catches on fire, you don’t get dinner.

In this case, it looks like the whole meal plan got scrapped.

For a game like Valorant, which runs like clockwork with its biweekly updates, this kind of last-minute cancellation is rare. Players are now stuck with 11.00 for at least another week, including all the bugs and balance issues that were supposed to be addressed.



Ranked grinders, pros, and casuals all hit pause

The timing couldn’t be worse. Episode 9 just dropped, and players were already complaining about agent balance and weapon tuning. This patch was supposed to smooth out some of the early wrinkles.

“Skipping a patch mid-season is kind of brutal,” said a Reddit user climbing the Immortal ladder. “This delays any fixes to overpowered agents and hurts the competitive meta.”

Esports teams gearing up for upcoming tournaments are now in limbo. No one knows if critical changes (like performance fixes or minor buffs) will drop before the big matches.

But not everyone is mad. “Honestly, props to Riot for not rushing it,” a Silver player tweeted. “Better no patch than another Cypher glitch making my tripwires float into another dimension.”

What Riot Didn’t Say But We Now Know

At first, Riot said nothing. No timeline, no hotfix, and no mention of a double update next week. Riot’s silence told us it wasn’t just a bug with Valorant. It told us it was bigger. And it was. It turns out the issue was with the properties Riot uses to build and deploy patches. When those properties go down, there is no way for the devs to fix the issues overnight.

Now we have an official update. Riot confirmed they will be skipping 11.01 altogether and going straight to the Unreal Engine 5 update. Everything from 11.01 will be moved to 11.02, which now has a release date of July 29, 2025.

📢 See Riot’s post here.

So for now players will be stuck with 11.00. Expect more Viper walls in weird places, more one-trick agent chaos in comp, and no Raze nerf in sight.

What to Keep an Eye Out For

Keep an eye on the social channels and the official Valorant blog for any updates. When the build systems are back up and running, we can anticipate Patch 11.02 going live as originally scheduled. Ultimately, it depends on how things are progressing behind the scenes, but it does seem that the fog is starting to clear.

For now, the only buff we are really about to get is a buff of patience. With a massive engine upgrade and packed patch on the way, it will likely be worth the wait!

