Assassin’s Creed Shadows Content Roadmap Released-Wishlist the Game

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the most anticipated games, but the game got involved in certain controversies even before it could be released officially. The game focuses on dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe, and since the release of its first gameplay trailer the game has faced a plenty of backlash and controversy. The controversy mainly revolves around Yasuke, who is actually the series’ first playable character based on a real historical figure. The game features Yasuke as a samurai assassin, who arrived in Japan in the year 1579, when the story for Assassin’s Creed Shadow begins. While the actual facts state that, Yasuke was a real African samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga, the game portrays him as a samurai warrior. The controversy started as Yasuke’s exact status and role within the samurai class remain debated. So, a petition was filed to cancel the game in June 2024, and this petition had nearly 1,00,000 signatures within a month of it being filed. The petition states that Japanese Samurai ‘were a higher class of warrior class, and Yasuke’s portrayal as an African Samurai is totally inaccurate.

Advertisment

Assassin’s Creed Shadows- Release Date

Despite the controversies around it, the game is still set to release on the 14th of February, 2025. The game will be released for various platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Ubisoft+, and Windows PC. The two playable characters in the game Yasuke and Naoi portray a unique gameplay style, and this allows the various quests to be approached in different ways by the players.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Detailed Content Roadmap

Advertisment

Recently, Ubisoft has revealed the detailed content roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and it highlights the new gameplay features including stealth, combat, parkour and exploration. The Steam page of the game is live now, and the players can add the game to their wishlist. The Steam Page for the game features new content description such as such as the ability to build and customize a hideout, use information as a strategic tool, and choose between English or full Japanese audio.

#BREAKING: #AssassinsCreed kindly shared a ROADMAP of upcoming #ACShadows gameplay overview articles with AC Landmarks. They involve:



🤫STEALTH

⚔COMBAT

🥷PARKOUR

🏯EXPLORATION



Gameplay snippets to follow with developer commentary!



The Stealth article releases tomorrow, 11/21! pic.twitter.com/HKeuFsXPOO — AC: Landmarks (@ac_landmarks) November 20, 2024

The development team plans to engage with the community through an AMA on Reddit, where fans can ask questions directly to the developers. The first gameplay overview article focusing on stealth is scheduled for release on November 21, 2024.

Advertisment

Assassin’s Creed Shadows game belongs to a successful series of games, and the controversies around the game have not diluted the anticipation regarding the game in any way. Content roadmap for the game will definitely create a new hype for the game in the days to come.

Also Read:

Assassin’s Creed for Android- Story and Gameplay

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Rumors are Hot with its Nomination for the Most Anticipated Title

Free Fire MAX Booyah Bling Fist Event-Win Fist Booyah Bling and M1887

PSVR2 and PS5 Black Friday Deals-Expected Price Slash