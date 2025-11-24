Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake finally nears release after years of turbulence

Five years after its shaky debut and repeated delays, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is gaining attention again. Ubisoft has confirmed only that the game is planned for release in 2026, but new reports suggest internal progress and a possible upcoming reveal. With renewed signs of movement, fans who once believed the project was stalled now have a reason to watch closely.

Advertisment

A January 2026 launch target emerges.

Insider Gaming has stated sources that Ubisoft is internally eyeing the remake's release in the middle of January 2026, which would coincide with the studio's Q4 financial reporting schedule from January 1 to March 31, 2026. This is the most specific window suggested by insiders, while Ubisoft has only provided a general 2026 timeframe. The next glimpse of the game is rumored to appear at The Game Awards, scheduled for December 11, 2025, where Ubisoft is likely to reveal the release date and showcase new gameplay.

Rocky development history

The project has been tough from the start. Ubisoft announced the remake in 2020 with a January 2021 release date. The first trailer was panned for its old visuals and was delayed immediately.

Then came a series of setbacks:

December 2020: delayed to March 2021.

February 2021: delayed again to an unknown date.

May 2022: Development moved from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal.

The team started from scratch with new animations, revised combat, updated parkour, and a more realistic art style.

In 2024, Ubisoft Toronto joined the project. Ubisoft’s financial information indicated a 2026 target.

Advertisment

For years Ubisoft only gave us limited updates and general statements that the remake was “in deep development,” and fans assumed the project was stuck again.

Ubisoft financials show renewed confidence.

The biggest update came from Ubisoft’s latest earnings report. Alongside Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence, and an unannounced game believed to be the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake, the list included the remake within the lineup planned for the fiscal period ending in early 2026. This means they have internal confidence and stable development. The grouping of these games seems to be a strategic slate of established franchises and lower-risk titles.

Where is the gameplay?

The biggest concern for fans is still the lack of gameplay. Besides small production updates and last year’s candle teaser, Ubisoft has shown nothing of the Montreal version of the game. Going from years of no communication to a 3-month window is a big change. It also means they need to have a big reveal in December.

Advertisment

They’ll need that moment to prove to players that the rebuilt game is up to modern standards. Some unofficial clips that claim to show gameplay have appeared online, but Ubisoft has not released official footage of the current build.

A high-stakes release in a changing Ubisoft

The remake is arriving during a transitional period for Ubisoft. CEO Yves Guillemot has described generative AI as a game changer, while the company was recently criticized for AI-generated artwork used in Anno 117: Pax Romana. While the Sands of Time team is working separately from those experimental workflows, the remake may be viewed in the larger context of Ubisoft’s evolving production approach.

Cautious optimism from long-time fans

After many years of uncertainty, the remake finally seems like it is going to happen. The mid-January 2026 target, its position on the company's financial calendar, and the prediction of a showcase in December all scream, "The project appears more stable than it has in years." Fans have a reason for the first time in a long time to believe that the Prince is indeed returning.

Advertisment

More For You

Top 10 Black Friday 2025 gaming deals in India you should grab now

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory Update Unearths a Forgotten Chapter

Ubisoft Cancels Civil War Assassin’s Creed: Project Obsidian

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake sails into view with bold changes