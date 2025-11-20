Top 10 Black Friday 2025 gaming deals in India you should grab now

Black Friday 2025 has come early to India, and this year's gaming offers are already getting gamers' attention across console and PC subcultures. Retailers nationwide are offering verified discounts on PS5 console hardware, Xbox peripherals, Nintendo Switch titles, gaming monitors, and big AAA releases. Prices are lower than previous years, discount bank offerings for a limited time are available to give an additional layer of savings to early shoppers, and stock is already moving at a fast pace on some popular items (especially consoles), so it would be wise to act quickly if you are interested in any items. If you've just been waiting to upgrade your existing setup or buy a new game, this is one of the best times to do that throughout the year.

Top 10 early Black Friday 2025 gaming deals in India

PlayStation 5 Slim Console at Rs 49,990

The PS5 Slim Disc Edition has been discounted from Rs 54,990 to Rs 49,990 during the Black Friday period. This is the strongest console deal of the year for any Indian gamer, and the PS5 Slim's slimmer design architecture and the way it uses less PKM (a term used for processing and keeping up with memory) while having next-generation functionality will provide a high value for many years. Shoppers should also look for bank offers that could add further discounts on the PS5.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Headset - A Solid Option at Rs 1,799

If you're after a no-frills gaming headset that won't break the bank, this might be the way to go. We're talking clear game audio, a mic that doesn't fall apart, and a build quality that's pretty good for its price. That puts it around Rs 1,799 - 1,999 in India, which is a pretty sweet spot if you ask me. The other bonus is it stays pretty cool even during marathon gaming sessions, so you can go the distance without getting too hot.

Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse - The Choice for Pros

Now the Basilisk V3 is usually a top pick for gamers. And right now, it's on offer for around Rs 3,199 - 3,499. Considering its comfy shape, super accurate sensor, and the ability to customize pretty much every button, that's a pretty good deal. For serious players who want top-tier performance without blowing the budget on a wireless mouse, this is a solid choice. Plus, it's built to last, so you can game on without worrying about it falling apart.

Xbox Wireless Controller - A solid buy at Rs 4,299

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a real winner in the eyes of gamers. It's got a comfy grip and super responsive buttons, and it's seamless to use with Xbox consoles or PC. Right now, it's on offer for around Rs 4,299. If you're after a second controller for multiplayer or just want a solid pad for both console and Windows gaming, this is a great buy. Plus, it's built to last, so you won't have to worry about it letting you down.

Borderlands 4 at Rs 3,999

Borderlands 4 has quickly become a fan favorite among those who love fast-paced co-op shooters. A physical copy in India will set you back around Rs 3,999 on both PS5 and Xbox consoles. The game has a ton of engaging missions, new worlds to explore, and loads of loot to dig through, making its loot-based progression system genuinely addictive. The early bird gets a pretty sweet deal now, since you can get a fresh AAA experience without paying top dollar for it.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Rs 4,399

It's quite rare for Nintendo games to get a price cut in India, so this deal is definitely a standout. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is listed at a price of Rs 4,399 - 4,499 and is still one of the top multiplayer experiences available for the Switch. Whether you're hosting a local party, competing online with friends, or just hanging out, the game is a great fit for people who want to have a blast with friends. Plus, with tons of replay value, you can bet your friends and family will be back for more.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset at Rs 5,499

This wireless headset is super versatile, working on PS5, Switch, PC, and even Android. Its lightweight design and crisp sound quality make it perfect for both gaming and everyday use, really. Priced between Rs 5,499 and 5,999 in India, you'll be getting a solid deal on a headset that offers excellent wireless audio quality without any of the hefty price tags of some other premium headsets. The low latency and comfy ear cushions make it suitable for marathon gaming sessions.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 27 Inch at Rs 73,999

This high-end gaming monitor is a real beast, boasting a 240 Hz OLED panel with fast response times and visual clarity that's second to none. It's priced at around Rs 73,999 in India, and for the die-hard PC gamer, it's a no-brainer; its display quality is seriously next-level. The OLED panel really brings out the best in dark scenes and vibrant colour reproduction, its a real treat for fans of fast-paced action games and cinematic experiences.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition at Rs 3,300

This bundle comes with the award-winning Elden Ring base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which is a serious addition to the game. In India, the digital price tag comes in at around Rs 3,300. With dozens of hours of exploration, challenging bosses to top off, and an expansive open world, it's a seriously strong value for a massive RPG experience. So whether you're starting from scratch or returning to the world of the Tarnished, this is a solid deal to look out for.

Xbox Series X Game Deals from Rs 499

Loads of Xbox Series X and Series S games have been discounted to Rs 499-999 during early Black Friday in India. You can expect to find both the big-name hits and some popular indie titles on sale. Now that the prices have been driven down, you can make your game library bigger for a fraction of what you'd normally pay. If you've got an Xbox console now or are thinking of picking one up soon, this is the perfect time to grab some awesome games for a steal.

Bonus deals worth keeping an eye on

• Gaming monitors at 165 Hz starting at Rs 8,999

• PS5 first-party games starting at Rs 2,499

• Nintendo Switch ± controllers starting at Rs 2,999

• PS5-compatible NVMe SSDs starting at Rs 5,499

Before you go

This year's Black Friday has had possibly some of the best gaming deals seen in India, and this is a good time to buy a console, grow your library, and improve your setup. As we compare prices from a reputable list of retailers, there is genuinely good value on offer, and it will not last long in light of high demand! The sales are for every kind of casual and enthusiast gamer! Make sure you do your shopping early so you can compare and secure your best picks.

