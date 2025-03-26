PS Plus Game April 2025: Leaks, Predictions & Potential Game-Changers!

April 2025 is almost here, and PlayStation Plus subscribers are waiting for the official announcement from Sony on their free games for the month. Based on history and leaks and fan speculations, here’s everything we know so far about the PS Plus Essential games for April 2025.

When will Sony announce the PS Plus April 2025 games?

Sony always announces the PS Plus Essential games the last Wednesday of the month prior. So if we follow that pattern, then PS Plus will be announcing their games today, March 26, 2025. The games will go live on PS Plus on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Remember, April 1 is also April Fool’s Day, so always check your sources before believing anything weird in the lineup.

Predictions for April’s PS Plus Free Games

PS Plus Free Games for April Forecast Although April’s games haven’t been announced yet, we can give you some rumors and educated guesses based on past trends, popularity, and recently released titles.

Potential AAA Titles

At least one AAA title is included in the lineup every month, so we should get at least one in April. Some of the most likely candidates are:

• Hogwarts Legacy—A big open-world RPG to get us hyped before some future content drops.

• Assassin’s Creed Mirage—With Assassin’s Creed Red coming this year, this could be good timing.

• Atomic Heart—A Bioshock-like shooter that’s been rumored for PS Plus for a while now.

• The Outer Worlds—A super popular RPG that could be a surprise.

• Dead Island 2—An okay co-op zombie action, not for me but would be a solid addition for PS Plus.

Popular Indie & Mid-Tier Games

Sony also adds high-rated indie and mid-tier games every month to balance the free games for subs.

Some possibilities are:

Hades— A well-received rogue-like that would be super popular with subs.

Cult of the Lamb— A dark comedic action-strategy hybrid that’s been popular recently.

Hi-Fi Rush— A newly released rhythm action game that’s been awesome.

Donut County—A short but charming indie game that would be a fun addition.

Remastered & Classic Titles

PS Plus will often bring remastered and classic games. Here are a few examples:

- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: As the remaster collection just dropped, this would be a trip down memory lane.

- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered: An old classic FPS would bring in a bunch of players.

- The Last of Us Part 1: With the Last of Us HBO Series getting a second season, this would be timely.

Confirmed PS Plus Extra & Premium Titles

We don’t know what’s coming to PS Plus Essential in April 2025, but we do know at least 2 titles will be added to PS Plus Extra and Premium Online: Blue Prince and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 2. Let’s take a look.

Blue Prince

📅 Release Date: April 10, 2025

🎮 Consoles: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

What’s the Game About?

Blue Prince is an atmospheric puzzle-adventure game that drops you into a strange, ever-changing manor. Developed by Lunaris Games, it’s exploration, mystery and puzzle-solving in a world that changes around you with every step. Venture into the creepy manor as Liam, an architect in training, who has been invited to stay at Lilymont Manor, a deserted manor said to be “alive.” The game not only simulates physical exploration but also tasks you with solving the mystery of the manor’s previous owners, the Vanderleigh family, and the secrets hidden within its shifting walls.

Gameplay Features

• Ever-Changing Manor: As you move, the rooms will shift, change, and/or rotate, so stay sharp and strategic.

• Puzzle-Based Environment: You’ll solve the puzzles within the architecture to progress through the game and unlock new areas.

• Depth of Story & Lore: You’ll find and read diaries, letters, and hidden rooms to learn about Lilymont Manor’s past.

• Multiple Endings: Your choices will affect your ending, so play multiple times. For fans of psychological experiences and environmental storytelling, Blue Prince will be a must-play game for fans of The Witness, Myst, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage—Tape 2—A Nostalgia-Fueled Story Experience

📅 Release Date: April 15, 2025

🎮 Consoles: PS5, PS4

What Is It?

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is the latest episodic narrative experience from Don’t Nod, the creators of Life is Strange. Lost Records continues the episodic format, as Tape 2 follows the emotional journey of four friends—Cleo, Alex, Sam, and Riley—30 years after the chaos of summer 1995. Lost Records takes place in the fictional town of Velvet Plains and is about friendship, nostalgia, and all the secrets buried from the summer of 1995.

→ Tape 1 introduced the main characters and the event that separated their friendship.

→ Tape 2 digs deeper by introducing characters and player choices, wrapped in some of the same interactive storytelling moments that affect the story.

Gameplay Features

• Branching Story: Player choices are about how the characters relate to each other during and after the episodic section and will impact future episodes.

• Dive Into The Flashbacks: Go back to key moments of the summer of 1995 and start piecing together the puzzle.

• Cinematic Presentation: Beautiful graphics and lovely music that’s hard to ignore.

• Heartfelt: With themes of memory, regret, and self-discovery, it’s all so deep.

With its mix of interactive storytelling and emotional depth, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is perfect for fans of Life is Strange and Tell Me Why.

April 2024 Lineup Review

In April 2024, Sony gave us:

• Minecraft Legends

• Skul: The Hero Slayer

• Immortals of Aveum The list is a mix of AAA, indie, and niche titles.

So April 2025 should be the same, and we’ll have a choice to pick from.

Final Thoughts: What To Expect?

As we try to read between the lines of Sony’s hedgehog announcement using historical data and community insight and opinions, it’s a safe bet we’ll get:

• A big AAA title (most likely action/adventure or RPG)

• An indie title or a mid-tier title with some decent reviews

• A remastered or legacy title

• Maybe a surprise title from a recent release

As we get the official near-April announcement later today, PlayStation Plus subscribers won’t have to wait long to find out about the April 2025 in-Premium update. Stay tuned!