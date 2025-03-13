PS Plus Game: March 2025 Drops UFC 5, Prince of Persia, & Surprises

PlayStation has added new games to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog for March 2025. Up for grabs are UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. Premium subscribers get FromSoftware’s original Armored Core trilogy from the PS1 era, plus Arcade Paradise VR for PS VR2.

All titles will be available on March 18, 2025.

PS Plus Extra and Premium Titles for March 2025

PS Plus Extra

UFC 5 (PS5) – Next-gen MMA with added realism, new damage mechanics, and detailed fighter animations.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4, PS5) – Metroidvania action with acrobatic combat and time-based abilities.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) – High-energy arcade soccer.

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy (PS4, PS5) – A single-player action game set during the Universal Century’s One Year War.

Arcade Paradise (PS4, PS5) – A business simulation and arcade hybrid where you turn a laundromat into a gaming empire.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PS4, PS5) – 3D platformer with open-world exploration and historically themed worlds.

You Suck at Parking (PS4, PS5) – Fast-paced precision driving where parking is the goal.

Syberia: The World Before (PS4, PS5) – Narrative adventure with two interconnected stories across different periods.

PS Plus Premium Exclusives

Arcade Paradise VR (PS VR2)—A fully immersive version of Arcade Paradise, offering a 1990s arcade management experience in virtual reality.

Armored Core (PS4, PS5) – The 1997 PlayStation classic that introduced FromSoftware’s mech combat franchise.

Armored Core: Project Phantasma (PS4, PS5) – The 1998 sequel featuring new missions and expanded customization options.

Armored Core: Master of Arena (PS4, PS5) – The third entry in the PS1 trilogy, introducing a competitive Arena mode.

What Stands Out This Month?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—A Modern Take on a Classic

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has received widespread praise for its combat, platforming, and Metroidvania exploration. Built from the ground up with an eye to its adventure heritage, this is the pick of the month.

Armored Core PS1 Trilogy—Nostalgia Reloaded

Fans of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will now know the roots of the mech action series from FromSoftware. Pretty nicely done, these PS1 classics have mech customization for high-stakes combat and some growth from the earlier titles.

Sports and Arcade Highlights

Other Notable Games in Sports and Arcade:

UFC 5 will have them commentate on the world of MMA, from special physics to breathless animated details of the fighter; what a treat this one is.

Anime-wrapped Captain Tsubasa—Rise of New Champions fast-paced soccer action with its signature moves.

Arcade Paradise and its VR counterpart provide an engaging mix of management simulation and retro gaming.

March’s Free PS+ Games

In addition to the Extra and Premium catalog, all PS+ subscribers can get these free games for March 2025:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

This has a bit of everything: RPG, platformer, and retro beat-em-up.

Final Thoughts

March 2025’s PS+ games are pretty sweet. Whether you’re headkicking in UFC 5, playing the original Armored Core, or swinging through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, there’s something for you.

