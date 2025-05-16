Super Yeti is Here! Clash of Clans Ice Cubes & Rewards (May 2025)

Get Ice Cubes, earn Super Medals, and unlock exclusive loot before May 19.

Clash of Clans is back with a chilly limited-time event! The Super Yeti Mini Spotlight is live from May 12 to May 19, 2025, and is bringing a snowstorm of extra loot, troop abilities, and shop purchases to extend battle time and fun.

Here’s the full guide to get the most out of this snowy fight

What is the Super Yeti Mini Spotlight?

The event starts with the launch of the Super Yeti, a new troop that can multitask on attacking defenses while icily blasting ice from its fur. This Mini Spotlight uses a two-currency system, and how much you collect or spend daily and your strategy will matter.

You can collect:

• Ice Cubes from multiplayer battles

• Super Medals from the event reward track

Ice Cubes will be milestones for two paths, one free and one with the Mini Event Pass for $2.99.

Full reward list: Free and Premium tracks

Free Track Rewards (Up to 3,950 Ice Cubes)

Unlock Super Yeti at 200 Ice Cubes.

Clan Castle Cake decorations

Up to 13.5 million Gold

Up to 13.5 million Elixir

Up to 150,000 Dark Elixir

550 Super Medals

Premium Track Rewards (Mini Event Pass required)

1,650 Super Medals

Rune of Elixir , Rune of Gold, and Rune of Dark Elixir

Additional Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir

Resource Potions and Magic Items

Cosmetic enhancements tied to the Super Yeti theme

Trader Shop highlights

Super Medals can be redeemed in the Trader Shop for some rare items. For the first time, players can purchase sceneries without spending gems.

Key items available:

Clashy Constructs Scenery – 2,250 Super Medals

Epic Winter Scenery—2,250 Super Medals

Primal Scenery—2,250 Super Medals

Sacred Gate – 1,250 Super Medals

Rune of Gold and Rune of Elixir—2,000 each

Wall Rings, Super Potions, Shovel of Obstacles, and Resource Potions

Lesser items such as extra Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir can be redeemed for just 15 to 30 Super Medals.

Important: While the event ends on May 19, players can spend their Super Medals until May 21.

How to play?

1. Log in during the event and go to the Super Ice Bath in your Home Village.

2. You get Ice Cubes by doing multiplayer attacks and get rewarded as follows:

◦ 1 star = 20% Ice Cubes

◦ 2 stars = 60% Ice Cubes

◦ 3 stars = all Ice Cubes

◦ If you use the Super Yeti in your attack, you get 20% extra.

3. You can get free Ice Cubes at the event building as a daily login reward.

4. Collect your rewards as your Ice Cube total grows.

5. Buy the Mini Event Pass for premium rewards.

6. Redeem Super Medals in the Trader Shop before the redemption period ends.

What’s special about this event?

The Super Yeti Mini Spotlight is not your average seasonal event. Here’s what makes it unique:

• First time Super Yeti troop

• Uses Ice Cubes and Super Medals, adding a layer of strategy

• Super Medals scenery is more varied than gems.

• Fast-paced, rewarding, and fun if you play regularly

• Open to all players with Town Hall 7 or higher!

Before the clock runs out

Now is the most ideal time to log in to Clash of Clans. Whether you’re just building your base or trophy pushing, the Super Yeti Mini Spotlight adds value and fun to your raiding. Once it’s done, don’t forget to redeem your rewards and use your Super Medals before that clock hits zero!

As a reminder, the spotlight ends May 19th. Medal redemption ends May 21st. Once that clock hits zero, it’s all over for the fun.

Until next time, Chief, happy clashing!

