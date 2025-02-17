TMNT Joins Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone – Play as the Ninja Turtles!

TMNT Joins Call of Duty: Biggest crossover ever.

Get your ninja on in the warzone—Activision says the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are about to go to battle. Here’s the team: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Time to gear up as playable operatives! Biggest crossover in Call of Duty history.

Of course we know. Pop culture and Call of Duty? Like peanut butter and jelly. But we’re calling it for number one, the turtles aren’t just going to be slapping on skins; think full-body novelties with native appeal to the world and games that follow, with themed weapons, event challenges, and rewards.

What’s this about the TMNT crossover?

Not much is known, but one thing we got from the grapevine about the crossover:

Four turtles-as-heroes options: Choose your hero turtle with their weapons, and even gameplay animations.

Melee fights are still up in the air: Is Leonardo coming with his katanas, or is it Raphael’s sais, Donatello’s bo staff, or Michelangelo’s nunchaku? It looks promising.

TMNT Event: For a limited time, turtle-powered challenges, unlockable cosmetics, and what’s likely to be a new game mode.

Event Pass and Collectibles: Apparently a dedicated pass will have TMNT skins, calling cards, weapon blueprints, and a whole bunch more.

Long-time TMNT fanboys rejoice, but surely some couch potatoes can’t deny that this crossover would be a fun little twist in the game.

Call of Duty: Crossover Complete!

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty has gone wild with pop culture crossovers; characters from The Boys, Godzilla vs. Kong, Warhammer, and even Shredder himself appeared in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone (2023).

Basically, crossovers like this will open up new content in the game, including new operators with unique weapons and unseen game modes for a more fun experience. This crossover might be the biggest, but Shredder’s previous appearance already has ties in the COD universe, where turtles feel right at home.

Future of This Crossover

This isn’t just a nice-to-have that brings a bit of nostalgia. Crossover events like this bring life to the game. Ninja Turtles fighting styles could mean new melee combat mechanics, unique finishing moves and even new animations to add to the flair.

For the franchises, this is a double win. TMNT, who just started their new golden age after the success of Mutant Mayhem and the recent release of multiple modes: it seems there’s never been a better time to jump into Call of Duty. And COD keeps it fresh with crossovers, opening the doors to loyal players and newbies alike for something new.

When Will the TMNT Appear in Call of Duty?

At this point, Activision won’t share a date on this crossover. But they’ll drop teasers leading up to it. TMNT will likely be part of the season expansion or part of all sorts of events up to Black Ops 6 or Warzone.

Radical or Ridiculous?

With its exceptional history of crossover events, Call of Duty has undoubtedly proven to be a perfect match for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Whether you are a dedicated Call of Duty player or a die-hard TMNT fan craving some classic gameplay, this crossover is bound to be totally tubular.

Gear up, choose your turtle, and anticipate some totally rad combat. Cowabunga, dudes!





