Best 5 Gaming Monitors in India, 2024

Simply, you can't have the biggest immersion, action, high refresh rates, HDR, and adaptive sync with any other monitor than the gaming monitors. The best of the 5 gaming monitors you can buy in India in 2024 with their prices, full specifications & features are:

Advertisment

1. ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM

Price: ₹77,344

₹77,344 Link- ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM Resolution: QHD or 2560x1440

QHD or 2560x1440 Refresh Rate: 270Hz

270Hz Response Time: 0.5ms

0.5ms Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: DisplayHDR 400

DisplayHDR 400 Features: G-SYNC, Extreme Low Motion Blur, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more.

G-SYNC, Extreme Low Motion Blur, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Best For: Petitive gamers demanding ultra-quick response and high refresh rates.

Why Choose This?

Advertisment

Smooth tear-free gaming as a result of G-SYNC compatibility up to 270Hz, also good for esports. Bright colors and sharp images mean an immersive view.

2. Alienware AW2723DF

Advertisment

Price: ₹66,599

₹66,599 Link- Alienware AW2723DF

Resolution: WQHD 2560x1440

WQHD 2560x1440 Refresh Rate: 240Hz, overclockable to 280Hz

240Hz, overclockable to 280Hz Response Time: 1ms

1ms Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: DisplayHDR 600

DisplayHDR 600 Features: G-SYNC, FreeSync, Ergonomic Design.

G-SYNC, FreeSync, Ergonomic Design. Best For: Gaming performance at its best, with great ergonomics.

Why Choose This?

It has rich colors and a great refresh rate, which means silky smooth motion and phenomenal visual accuracy. Also, if you are looking into competitive gaming, it has the best frame rates for the win.

Advertisment

3. Acer Nitro VG270 M3

Price: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Link- Acer Nitro VG270 M3

Acer Nitro VG270 M3 Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080

Full HD 1920x1080 Refresh Rate: 180Hz

180Hz Response Time: 0.5ms

0.5ms Panel Type: IPS

IPS Features: FreeSync, HDR10, stereo speakers

FreeSync, HDR10, stereo speakers Best for: Budget gamers.

Advertisment

Why Choose This?

For budget-constrained users, the monitor delivers high-performance performance, rich visuals, and a lag-free experience. That’s why it is such a solid monitor to have for entry-level gaming setups.

Advertisment

4. Samsung Odyssey G7

Price: ₹49,990

Link: Samsung Odyssey G7

Resolution: 2560x1440 WQHD

2560x1440 WQHD Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 1ms

1ms Panel Type: QLED

QLED Features: G-SYNC, Curved 1000R screen, HDR600

G-SYNC, Curved 1000R screen, HDR600 Best For: Curved displays for total immersion gaming.

Why Choose This?

Advertisment

Curved at 1000R, the Odyssey G7 curved screen is engineered to follow the gamer’s field of view. HDR and high refresh rates ensure those action-packed games are best suited for a heavy gaming day.

5. LG UltraGear 27GP850

Price: ₹42,999

₹42,999 Link- LG UltraGear 27GP850

Resolution: WQHD (2560x1440)

WQHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate: 165Hz (overclocked to 180Hz)

165Hz (overclocked to 180Hz) Response Time: 1ms

1ms Panel Type: Nano IPS

Nano IPS Features: FreeSync, G-SYNC Compatible, HDR10

FreeSync, G-SYNC Compatible, HDR10 Best For: Versatile gaming performance at an affordable price.

Why Choose This?

LG UltraGear balances the good price and performance with remarkable color accuracy and smooth delivery, making it a great value-for-money choice for gamers looking for high-quality gaming at mid-range prices.



Value-for-Money Winner: Acer Nitro VG270 M3

Why? At ₹14,999, Acer Nitro VG270 M3 seemingly brings quality performance through high refresh rates, FreeSync, and Full HD visuals. It becomes ideal for budget-conscious gamers who look for smooth gameplay without breaking the bank.

Conclusion

Each of these monitors has its special features for specific gaming styles. The ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM is one for the pros to use when they are competitive in gaming, while the Samsung Odyssey G7 will bring exciting visuals thanks to its curve. Then, when it comes to budget-friendly options, the Acer Nitro VG270 M3 offers the most value for money - great performance at the price.







Also Read:

1) Top Gaming Phones

2) Best Gaming Controllers 2024: Must-Have Gear for Ultimate Gameplay

3) Top Gaming Accessories Under Rs 2000: Affordable Gaming Accessories

4) Top Gaming Laptops