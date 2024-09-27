Best 5 Gaming Monitors in India, 2024

Simply, you can't have the biggest immersion, action, high refresh rates, HDR, and adaptive sync with any other monitor than the gaming monitors. The best of the 5 gaming monitors you can buy in India in 2024 with their prices, full specifications & features are:
1. ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM
- Price: ₹77,344
- Link- ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM
- Resolution: QHD or 2560x1440
- Refresh Rate: 270Hz
- Response Time: 0.5ms
- Panel Type: IPS
- HDR: DisplayHDR 400
- Features: G-SYNC, Extreme Low Motion Blur, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more.
- Best For: Petitive gamers demanding ultra-quick response and high refresh rates.
Why Choose This?
Smooth tear-free gaming as a result of G-SYNC compatibility up to 270Hz, also good for esports. Bright colors and sharp images mean an immersive view.
2. Alienware AW2723DF
- Price: ₹66,599
- Link- Alienware AW2723DF
- Resolution: WQHD 2560x1440
- Refresh Rate: 240Hz, overclockable to 280Hz
- Response Time: 1ms
- Panel Type: IPS
- HDR: DisplayHDR 600
- Features: G-SYNC, FreeSync, Ergonomic Design.
- Best For: Gaming performance at its best, with great ergonomics.
Why Choose This?
It has rich colors and a great refresh rate, which means silky smooth motion and phenomenal visual accuracy. Also, if you are looking into competitive gaming, it has the best frame rates for the win.
3. Acer Nitro VG270 M3
- Price: ₹14,999
- Link- Acer Nitro VG270 M3
- Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080
- Refresh Rate: 180Hz
- Response Time: 0.5ms
- Panel Type: IPS
- Features: FreeSync, HDR10, stereo speakers
- Best for: Budget gamers.
Why Choose This?
For budget-constrained users, the monitor delivers high-performance performance, rich visuals, and a lag-free experience. That’s why it is such a solid monitor to have for entry-level gaming setups.
4. Samsung Odyssey G7
- Price: ₹49,990
- Link: Samsung Odyssey G7
- Resolution: 2560x1440 WQHD
- Refresh Rate: 240Hz
- Response Time: 1ms
- Panel Type: QLED
- Features: G-SYNC, Curved 1000R screen, HDR600
- Best For: Curved displays for total immersion gaming.
Why Choose This?
Curved at 1000R, the Odyssey G7 curved screen is engineered to follow the gamer’s field of view. HDR and high refresh rates ensure those action-packed games are best suited for a heavy gaming day.
5. LG UltraGear 27GP850
- Price: ₹42,999
- Link- LG UltraGear 27GP850
- Resolution: WQHD (2560x1440)
- Refresh Rate: 165Hz (overclocked to 180Hz)
- Response Time: 1ms
- Panel Type: Nano IPS
- Features: FreeSync, G-SYNC Compatible, HDR10
- Best For: Versatile gaming performance at an affordable price.
Why Choose This?
LG UltraGear balances the good price and performance with remarkable color accuracy and smooth delivery, making it a great value-for-money choice for gamers looking for high-quality gaming at mid-range prices.
Value-for-Money Winner: Acer Nitro VG270 M3
Why? At ₹14,999, Acer Nitro VG270 M3 seemingly brings quality performance through high refresh rates, FreeSync, and Full HD visuals. It becomes ideal for budget-conscious gamers who look for smooth gameplay without breaking the bank.
Conclusion
Each of these monitors has its special features for specific gaming styles. The ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM is one for the pros to use when they are competitive in gaming, while the Samsung Odyssey G7 will bring exciting visuals thanks to its curve. Then, when it comes to budget-friendly options, the Acer Nitro VG270 M3 offers the most value for money - great performance at the price.
