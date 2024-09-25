Top Gaming Phones: Realme GT 6, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and More

Gaming offers a sense of achievement and reward. When we solve a puzzle, win a race, or complete a level, our brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and satisfaction. This biochemical response is a primary reason for our affection towards games. We've curated a list of Top Gaming Phones to make your gaming even more exciting. Select the perfect phone for yourself and make a smart choice.

Realme GT 6-Rs.32998

The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the Realme GT 6 has a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which has an Adreno 735 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities, powers the device. Up to 512GB 4.0 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM are supported. The 50MP Sony LYT 808 camera, the 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens, and the 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens comprise the triple camera system for optics. There's a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera with up to 4K video recording for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI-Rs.39778

For an immersive visual experience, the 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display of the Xiaomi 14 Civi supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Its resolution is 1.5K. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 guarantees durability by offering a strong defence against physical harm. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which powers the smartphone, performs on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in the Xiaomi 14. Configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage are available for users and comes under the list of Top Gaming Phones.

OnePlus 12R-Rs.45998

The 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0 and a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate is a feature of the OnePlus 12R. The smartphone has an Adreno 740 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. It can support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. With a 100W SUPERVOOC charger, the 5,500mAh battery allows for quick charging. The camera configuration comprises an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS and EIS). There's a 16MP front camera for taking selfies. Interval shooting, nightscape, pro mode, movie mode, and more features are available in the camera app. NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and two nano-SIM slots are among the connectivity possibilities.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Rs.38998

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro continues the Neo 7 Pro's legacy as a dependable smartphone focused on performance at a reasonably priced sticker price. The 50MP primary camera performs admirably even in low light, but the ultra-wide camera could be improved. Again, if a strong battery and quick charging are essential, the Neo 9 Pro won't disappoint you. However, the OnePlus 12, which also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, is a better option if you're looking for an immersive Android ecosystem.

Vivo T3 Ultra-Rs.33999

The 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen of the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260)under the category of Top Gaming Phones. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the display can depict 1.07 billion colours. Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, powers it.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ CPU performance, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, powers the Vivo T3 Ultra's. According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra 5G scored higher than 16,00,000 on Antutu. A 5500mAh battery that supports 80-watt rapid charging powers the gadget. The Vivo T3 Ultra has two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor and a secondary sensor. The 50MP front camera is intended for use in video calls and selfies. The phone also has Vivo's recognisable "Aura Ring Light."

Vivo V30 Pro-Rs.44150

The Vivo V30 Pro is a fantastic option for those who love cameras. The collaboration with Zeiss opens new filters and modes that enhance the shooting experience, and the rear cameras also record excellent details. Under challenging lighting situations, the Smart Aura light also demonstrates its versatility. Despite having excellent cameras, the Vivo V30 Pro lacks certain essential functions, like stereo speakers and NFC. It promises decent, if not the best, three years of Android updates. Zeiss optics are one of the most notable features; all four camera lenses have a resolution of 50MP. It stands out from other gadgets in this price range since it is a unique product. The Zeiss optics also boost the camera modes, leading to better photography capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE-Rs.33191

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE seems like a compelling option. Fans and smartphone enthusiasts would find the device an excellent choice, especially at the discounted price of Rs 49,999. It does feel a little pricey, though, at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/128GB option at regular price. The strong compression explains why both Galaxy S23 FE models warm up, but never to that point. The Galaxy S23 FE has the guts to be a gaming powerhouse, but you'll need to lower your expectations and change your graphics settings because it lacks sufficient cooling.

Honor 200-Rs.34999

If you enjoy capturing portrait photos, the Honor 200 is among the Top Gaming Phones for its pricing. It has a stylish appearance, dependable daily performance, and fast recharging. Some prospective customers may find it disadvantageous that the retail box does not include a charger and does not have an IP rating. With its superior cooling capabilities, faster network connections, and outstanding performance, the Honor 200 Pro is ideal for gaming. Playing intense games or quick online matches both offer fantastic gaming experiences.

OPPO Reno 12-Rs.29259

The OPPO Reno 12 5G is a distinct mid-range smartphone that emphasises generative AI elements to increase productivity and camera capabilities. Productivity fans will find a great user experience thanks to the clever AI integration. The phone's primary flaws include an underpowered processor compared to competitors and an overly cluttered user interface with pre-installed apps. Let's start with the characteristics of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. It has 12 GB of RAM out of the box, with an additional 7 GB externally. It also has UFS 2.1 stories and a Diamond City 1200 processor, making it a Top Gaming Phones.

Nothing Phone (2)-Rs.54999

Nearly every feature of the Nothing Phone (2) has been improved, including software, charging rates, battery life, display, performance, and more. The hardware and software of the Glyph LEDs have also been updated, making them more practical and configurable. When considering just the specs, the Phone (2) looks pricey, but it might be a good purchase if you like how the Glyph UI and design look. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, powers the Nothing Phone (2). Even though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3 are faster than this 4nm chipset, it is still powerful enough to run most games and apps.

