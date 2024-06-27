Enhancing your gaming experience hinges significantly on the right headset, whether you're gaming solo or with friends. A good gaming headset lets you enjoy intricate game soundscapes fully and communicate clearly with friends and teammates online.

Advertisment

Whether you’re seeking an affordable option or a high-end headset with exceptional battery life and stylish design, there’s something for every need. You don't have to overspend to get a great gaming headset for your PC. However, investing a bit more can get you additional features like dual wireless connections, active noise cancellation, and virtual surround sound.

Here’s a paraphrased summary of the top 5 gaming headsets of 2024 in table form:

Headset Category Key Feature Audio Drivers Connectivity Weight Battery Life Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Best Overall XLR-quality wideband microphone TriForce Titanium 50mm Wireless 320g N/A ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Best Budget Option Robust build with excellent value ASUS 50mm Essence Wired N/A N/A Logitech G Astro A50 X Best Multi-Platform Multi-device support with PlaySync 40mm Pro G Graphene Wireless, Bluetooth N/A 24 hours Corsair HS65 Wireless Best Wireless Headset Versatile with 7.1 surround sound 50mm Wireless, Bluetooth N/A 24 hours SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Premium Choice AI audio cancellation with customization 40mm Wireless, Bluetooth 336g 24 hours

Advertisment

Here are the best gaming headsets in 2024:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro sets a new standard in gaming headsets with its high-quality wideband microphone, ensuring your teammates never have complaints about your voice clarity. Razer has equipped this headset with an XLR-quality microphone, delivering outstanding performance in our tests. Beyond the microphone, the BlackShark V2 Pro provides exceptional audio through its TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, maintaining clarity even at high volumes. Its lightweight build, at 320g, ensures comfort during extended use. The only downside is the absence of a wired connection option.

Advertisment

ASUS TUF Gaming H3

The ASUS TUF Gaming H3 is an excellent budget choice that offers great quality for under $50 (£60). With a robust build and sleek appearance, it rivals more expensive headsets. Its 50mm Essence drivers deliver clear audio, avoiding issues like muddy bass or tinny treble. The flexible headband and durable construction make it suitable for daily use, and its superb microphone provides clarity uncommon in this price range. Despite its budget-friendly price, it competes well with premium models.

Logitech G Astro A50 X

Advertisment

The Astro A50 X excels in versatility, perfect for users with multiple game consoles and mobile devices. The Playsync feature integrates all platforms via a low-latency wireless docking station with HDMI 2.1 support for up to 4K/120Hz video passthrough. Equipped with 40mm Pro G Graphene drivers and Dolby Atmos, it offers exceptional audio and a customizable microphone via the Logitech G Hub app. Bluetooth connectivity allows simultaneous device use, making it ideal for multitasking. The comfortable design, available in black or white, provides 24-hour battery life with contact charging.

Corsair HS65 Wireless

The Corsair HS65 Wireless is the cordless version of a popular wired model, combining style, quality, and functionality. It features mesh detailing on the cups, pivoting cups for comfort, and great fidelity with balanced audio through its 50mm drivers. Its 7.1 surround sound and spatial audio capabilities enhance immersion in games. With both 2.4GHz low latency connectivity and Bluetooth, it’s suitable for various gaming setups, offering up to 24 hours of battery life and quick charging for extended play.

Advertisment

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless stands out for its comprehensive features, including AI audio cancellation that adapts to your surroundings automatically. Despite a higher price point, it offers simultaneous connection, 40mm drivers, and a 20-hour battery life. Its customizable design allows for booster packs to change earcups and headbands, adding a personal touch. Our testing found the software to be the only minor drawback, but the overall performance makes it a top choice for serious gamers.

Choosing the Best Gaming Headset

Advertisment

Consider your budget: Generally, higher spending equates to better audio, build quality, and features. Look for headsets with 50mm drivers for superior frequency range, though this depends on the manufacturer’s implementation.

Battery life: For wireless models, check if different connections affect battery consumption. Removable batteries are a plus for continuous use without interruptions.

Comfort: Headset comfort varies by head shape, so read reviews to gauge how each model fits.

Advertisment

FAQs

Wired vs. Wireless Gaming Headsets

Wireless models now rival wired ones, with minimal latency and improved batteries. For instance, the Sennheiser GSP 370 offers up to 100 hours of battery life.

Do Gaming Headsets Have Surround Sound?

Some headsets, like the Razer Thresher Ultimate, have built-in Dolby Surround. You can also enable virtual surround sound on any headset through Windows 10 settings.

Best Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro excels in surround sound, making it a top pick for this feature.

Headsets Preferred by Pro Gamers

Pro gamers typically use headsets from major brands like Razer, Corsair, and HyperX. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is particularly popular among professionals and is our highest recommendation.

Also Read:

Top handheld gaming PC 2024 (pcquest.com)



Top 5 Android Emulators: That Make Gaming Epic (pcquest.com)

5 best Gaming Headsets 2024: Gaming Headsets for Every Gamer (pcquest.com)